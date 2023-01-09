Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of Aug. 9, 2023

Looking for variety in your Netflix queue? Well, the streaming service is bringing it to you this week.

There are a few standouts for this upcoming round of drops. First, there’s Vikings: Valhalla‘s second season which sees the heroes continue on after a defeat at Kattegat. Then, there’s Dog Gone, a heartwarming family film about a father and son who mend their relationship while searching for their lost dog.

Whether you’re into Vikings or dog stories, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of Jan. 9, 2023.

Jan. 9 Vinland Saga: Season 2: The Viking anime continues.

Jan. 10 Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger: Comedian Andrew Santino’s comedy special comes to streaming. The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker: A hitchhiker becomes a viral sensation but then faces a downfall in this documentary.



Play Video

Jan. 11 Noise: A mom searching for her missing daughter finds solace among others who have lost their own. Sexify: Season 2: The story of a student developing a sex app continues.



Play Video

Jan. 12 Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 2: The Kung Fu Panda is back! The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House: Two friends move to Kyoto to become apprentice geisha but pursue other passions. Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2: The Viking heroes are back for another season. Scattered Barriers: A man who didn’t believe in COVID-19 loses his mom and must deal with his grief.



Play Video