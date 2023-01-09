A Rare Green Comet Is Coming—Here’s When to See It

Stargazers are in for a treat this month, and it’s all thanks to a rare green comet that’ll be sailing through the sky. And yes, you read that write. It’s a green comet.

Come C/2022 E3 hasn’t been seen in 50,000 years, and it’s coming back in January.

According to NASA, you’ll be able to see the comet in the early morning hours of Jan. 12 when it’ll be within 100 million miles of the sun. The last day to see the comment will be on Feb. 1 when it’ll be 26 million miles from Earth. However, it’s slated to reach peak brightness in mid-to-late January, so you’ve got plenty of time to see its green glow.

As for the best viewing options, you’ll want to consider the time around the New Moon when the skies are darkest. Also, if you can avoid city lights, you’ll get a better glimpse. Without assistance, the comet will be only somewhat visible to the naked and only under the right weather conditions and in a nearly totally dark sky. The best options are to grab a pair of binoculars, or if you have a telescope already use it.

If you’re looking for a bit of winter outdoor fun, love astronomy, or want to teach your kiddos about comets, this is one astronomical event you’ll definitely want to put on your calendar.