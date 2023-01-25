VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office

8/10 ? 1 - Does not work

Whether you’re battling allergies or simply want to enjoy fresh air in your home or office, the VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier puts in a quality performance at an affordable price. It doesn’t feel cheap or poorly constructed in any way, and it’s a solid option for smaller rooms.

The air that you breathe each day has a direct effect on your health. Poor air quality can cause all sorts of physical symptoms, like eye, nose, and throat irritation, and aggravated asthma. Fortunately, air purifiers can help to improve the air quality in your home or office, and the VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier does a great job without breaking the bank.

Air filters filter out and trap dust, pollen, pet dander, and other allergens, so you aren’t continuously breathing them in. But they can be loud, large, cumbersome, and expensive. While some of the top air purifiers have price tags of $100 and up, the VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier doesn’t sacrifice quality for the lower price.

So how does the economically priced VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier perform? Let’s dig in.

Here's What We Like Economically priced

Easy-to-use controls

Very quiet operation And What We Don't Suitable only for smaller rooms

Slightly confusing timer function

Woodgrain panels might clash with decor

Design and Setup: Super Simple

Dimensions: 9.8 x 7.6 x 17.7in (248.92 x 193.04 x 449.58mm)

9.8 x 7.6 x 17.7in (248.92 x 193.04 x 449.58mm) Weight: 7.14lb (3.24kg)

7.14lb (3.24kg) Cord length: 6ft (1.83m)

6ft (1.83m) Controls: Touchscreen panel

The air purifier arrived well-packed, cushioned by Styrofoam in the top and bottom of the box. It required no assembly and was easy to remove from the packaging.

This machine features two filters, an active carbon filter and an H13 HEPA filter. The United States Environmental Protection Agency explains that high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters can remove at least 99.97% of airborne particles that are at least 0.3 microns in size. Those particles include pollen, dust, mold, and bacteria.

According to VCK’s product description, the activated carbon filter absorbs pet odors, cooking smells, smoke, harmful gases, and fumes. The combination of the two filter types makes this a versatile, well-rounded air purifier. VCK indicates that the air purifier can clean up to 264 square feet of space in 30 minutes, making it suitable for use in a home or office.

Both filters are located under one of its side panels. Two brief cards included directions and diagrams outlining how to remove the panel shell, pull out each air filter, and remove the plastic bags that protected them during the shipping process. The panel required minimal effort to lift up and remove, and the filters slid out easily. They were equally simple to slide back in, and the entire unit felt well-designed. Replacing the panel was simple, too.

The power cord measures six feet long, making it easy to place the machine on a table or bookshelf while still reaching a power outlet. Measuring 17 inches high and 7.5 inches long, the air purifier is compact enough to put on a tabletop without dominating the space.

Overall, this air purifier has a distinctive look. While many models are a plain white or black, this device features a distinctive wood replica panel aesthetic and a sculpted, stylish shape. It looks modern and gives the impression that it was built for both aesthetics and function. Rather than adding a cold, machine-like touch to a space, it feels warmer and enhances the look of a home or office. However, that wood paneling might also clash with certain decor or color schemes.

Ease of Use: Versatile and Intuitive

This air purifier features a detailed instruction manual, but the intuitive control panel almost eliminates the need for any instructions. The controls are all located on the touchscreen panel on the top of the unit, which proved sensitive and easy to operate.

The symbols for essential functions, including fan speed adjustment, a child lock, a sleep mode, and a timer, were all easy to understand. Pressing a symbol, like the fan speed, multiple times cycled through the available options, and the touchscreen is well-illuminated.

The timer was mildly confusing, even after reading the instructions. Timed options are available in two-hour increments from two to 12 hours, but the touchscreen panel only displays two, four, and eight-hour increments. To set the purifier for 10 hours, the screen simultaneously illuminates the two- and eight-hour settings. When set for 12 hours, the eight- and four-hour options are illuminated. This design is clearly to save space on the touchscreen, but it makes for slightly confusing operation.

When put into sleep mode, the touchscreen lights turn off after about five seconds, eliminating unwanted light while you sleep.

The child lock is a handy feature, too. Touching the lock for about four seconds activates it, and locks the screen. To unlock the screen, you will need to hold the lock icon again for about four seconds.

I appreciated the fact that the purifier is equipped with a memory feature. When shut off, it retains the settings so you don’t have to change the settings again when you turn it back on.

Operation and Performance: Quiet Enough for Light Sleepers

I tested this air purifier in my home for two weeks and found that it operated smoothly and easily. Its lowest fan setting is so quiet that, when using it in my living room, I didn’t have to adjust the television volume at all. In fact, two of my cats were happy to walk up and inspect the purifier while it was running.

The volume does increase with the middle fan setting, and the highest fan setting nearly doubles that volume, though it is still tolerable. While I am a light sleeper, I was able to sleep with the fan on its highest setting.

Since the machine weighs just 7.14 pounds, it’s very easily portable. I used it both on the floor and on a table. You could easily carry it from room to room as needed.

The purifier features an air intake in the back, and two air outputs on its front. I did find the air to be a little cool, given that I tested it in Massachusetts in December, so I made sure to aim the unit away from myself while it was in use. I could see the fan being a nice benefit during the summer months, and it could help to keep you cool if you sit nearby.

While this air purifier features an air filter replacement reminder, I haven’t been able to test that function, as it automatically turns on when a filter has been used for 2,500 hours.

Should You Buy the VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier?

The VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier is a practical choice for smaller rooms in your home or office. While it puts in a solid performance, it does lack some of the features that you would find in more expensive machines, like a remote or the ability to pair with a smartphone app. It also lacks the ability to monitor air quality or provide you with any feedback on your air quality, and it’s a machine that you have to set and operate yourself.

If you’re looking for an air purifier to use in a bedroom, an office, a den, or another smaller room, this unit could save you money and makes a stylish addition to a space. For larger spaces like living rooms or open concept homes, you’ll want to go with a larger air purifier with a greater capacity for the best results—something like the AirDoctor 5000. All in all, the VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier is proof that you don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars to get a quality machine.