Why a Magic Eraser Is Your Coffee Mug’s Best Friend

If you’ve never used a magic eraser to clean your walls or get soap scum off your shower, you’re missing out. But if you’re a devoted Magic Eraser user, there might be one usage you’re missing—cleaning your stained coffee mug.

A Magic Eraser can get rid of coffee mug stains, and it’s super easy to use.

The Mr. Clean Magic Eraser website actually has an entire guide on cleaning coffee mugs with the tool. First—like with most cleaning objectives with a Magic Eraser—you’ll wet the cleaning tool in order to activate it and squeeze out the excess water. Then, begin gently scrubbing the interior of your coffee mug in circular motions. You should begin to see the stains start to lift. Finally, rinse your cup with water and wash it with your usual detergent if you wish before letting it dry.

Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Variety Pack Snag an eraser for all sorts of cleaning to-dos.

How does the Magic Eraser work, though? The tool is made from melamine, a porous material that makes an incredibly effective scrubber while still being gentle. When the melamine is activated with water, the tiny air pockets harden. Then, when you scrub with it, the connections between the holes pull and drag soiling off of a surface.

Don’t have a Magic Eraser on hand? You can probably still get that stains off thanks to common pantry staples like salt and baking soda.

If you’ve been bummed that your favorite mug might be ruined by staining, you’ve got options.