Can Decluttering Improve Your Mood?

Have you ever had one of those days where you feel like you just can’t get anything done and everything feels stressful? Well, sometimes, that is just stress and a bad brain day. But if you also happen to live in a cluttered environment, your space might not be helping things.

Thankfully, decluttering could help boost your mood by making you less stressed and more productive.

Dr. Libby Sander, assistant professor of organizational behavior at Bond University in Australia, spoke with TODAY and explained that excess clutter can lead to feelings of depression, anxiety, and stress. Sander told the outlet that brains love order, and if we’re surrounded by clutter and mess, it can exhaust our brains’ cognitive function.

But it’s not just seeing the stuff that’s causing you anxiety. Risa Williams, a psychotherapist and management coach based in California, spoke with Apartment Therapy and explained that you’ll also run into decision fatigue. When you’ve got so much stuff and so many options to choose from, picking through your clothes, mugs, or shoes and having to make a decision on which one to use or wear can be yet another added stressor.

So what’s that mean for you? Well, decluttering probably won’t solve all of your anxiety and stress woes. We won’t lie about that, but getting rid of some excess stuff and clearing up an environment could help some people feel more relaxed and productive.

Feeling overwhelmed about decluttering, though? Check out these expert tips for tackling decluttering overwhelm and help yourself feel more chill in the new year.