New year, new you? More like a new year, and new Netflix shows! This week, the streaming service is going light on launches, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty to see.

This week there’s one particularly anticipated launch—The 90s Show. The Netflix series sees Leia, the child of Donna and Eric Foreman, visiting her grandparents Red and Kity in Point Place for the summer. There’s a whole new cast of friends, but of course, the original That 70s Show kids also make returns.

If you weren’t a big That 70s Show fan, though, there’s still plenty to see including a second season of a fan-favorite baking show and a spin-off of the popular reality series Bling Empire.

Curious what else is hitting streaming? Here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of Jan. 16, 2023.

Jan. 17 The Devil to Pay: After her husband disappears, a woman must protect her son after he’s claimed as an owed debt.



Jan. 19 Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre: This macabre anthology features stories from Junji Ito. Khallat: The South African anthology comes to Netflix. The Pez Outlaw: This documentary tells the story of a Pez smuggler in the 1990s. That ’90s Show: Return to Point Place, Wisconsin in this sequel series to That ’70s Show. Women at War: Four women cope with World War I.



Jan. 20 Bake Squad: Season 2: Chefs compete to make dishes for special events. Bling Empire: New York: A cast of Asian Americans live fabulous lives in New York in this reality series. Fauda: Season 4: The story of a man who rejoined the Israeli Defense Force after his retirement continues. Mission Majnu: A spy works to uncover a nuclear weapons program.



