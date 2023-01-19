This Viral Amazon Lunch Container Is Half Off

Whether you’re looking to save money on going out for lunch or you’ve got health goals in mind, meal-prepping lunches can help. If you’ve been on the hunt for the perfect lunch container for your prepped meals, we’ve found it—and it’s on sale!

The Bentgo Salad Stackable Lunch Container is the perfect way to transport your lunch to work or class, and right now, you can get it for 50% off on Amazon.

The Bentgo container didn’t just gain popularity out of thin air, though. Content creator @heysweetkay highlighted the product on their Instagram account, and as of press time, it’s gotten over 3,000 likes. After you see the container, you’ll understand why.

The container features four compartments. On the bottom, you have a microwavable and dishwasher-safe bowl for storing leftover meals or lettuce for salads. The bowl is sizable and can hold up to a full bag of lettuce, so it’s more than enough space for your main dish.

Bentgo Salad Stackable Lunch Container So good it'll make you want to meal prep.

The next level of the container is a four-compartment tray. Three sections can fit salad toppings, snacks, or sides while the center is designed for dressings or dips. Yes, there’s a lid for the dressing container. Finally, there’s the top, but it’s not an ordinary lid. It has a section for a built-in fork, so you’re never without a utensil.

If you’ve been on the hunt for a lunch container but could never seem to find the perfect option, Bentgo’s might just be it, and with a half-off sale, it’s certainly worth trying.