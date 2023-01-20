This Stanley Tumbler Alternative Is Half the Price of the Original

Even if you didn’t realize it, you’ve seen the viral Stanley tumbler. The 40-ounce stainless steel water bottle has blown up online, but with a $40 price tag and sellouts all over the internet, getting your hands on one can be tough. Turns out, though, there’s an Amazon alternative that’s half the price.

The Hydrapeak Roadster Tumbler is just $24.95 on Amazon right now, and it has almost all the same features as the Stanley original.

Most obviously, the Hydrapeak tumbler looks incredibly similar to the Stanley. It features the same tall shape (and holds the same 40 ounces) as well as the attached handle and lid with an included straw. Plus, the bottom is slightly slimmer and able to fit in a cup holder. Add in that the tumbler comes in 16 colors, and it’s already worth shopping for.

Hydrapeak Roadster 40oz Tumbler with Handle Save cash but get the same look as the OG.

Outside of the way the tumbler looks, there are also all the great features. The stainless steel construction is durable and has double wall vacuum insulation to keep cold drinks as cold as possible for up to 34 hours and hot drinks warm for up to 10 hours.

The tumbler is also leakproof and sweatproof, so you won’t need to worry about spilling water all over yourself or having condensation build up on the inside of your cup holder.

Sure, it doesn’t have the Stanley logo, and you won’t be at the peak of the viral trend. However, you will save some cash and get a great way to meet your hydration goal. Really, you’re winning here.