8 Easy Refrigerator Upgrades

You use your refrigerator a lot, so why not put some extra care into it? From organizational tools to stylish accessories, here are a few easy ways to upgrade your refrigerator experience and get the most from this appliance.

Refrigerator Liners

Shelf liners are a simple way to keep your refrigerator clean and tidy. They protect your fridge shelves against spills, drips, and food getting stuck, saving you time and effort spent cleaning.

Made from premium food-grade EVA material, these liners are BPA-free and 100% safe for use with food. The dot textured design provides grip for your food, preventing slipping and sliding, and the smooth, non-adhesive side can be easily removed for cleaning.

Odor Absorbers

All the foods in your fridge can lead to some unpleasant odors over time, even when you keep up with cleaning. An odor absorber is an easy way to keep your fridge smelling fresh, no matter what’s inside.

This odor absorber by OTOTO is just about the cutest way to do it. Simply wash it before use, pour in baking soda, and place it in your fridge. It will keep stinky smells at bay and make you smile every time you open the door.

Temporary Wallpaper

Whether you can’t afford a new appliance or you’re renting and stuck with the old one in your kitchen, sometimes you’re just unhappy with how your fridge looks. One easy and affordable way to upgrade how your refrigerator looks is to cover it with temporary wallpaper.

This beautiful teal wallpaper is made of durable vinyl and is oil and waterproof, making it suitable for use in a variety of areas, including the kitchen. It’s easy to install with its self-stick design and trimming gridlines on the backing paper for precise measurements, and easy to remove when necessary.

Produce Savers

Tired of finding rotting fruits and vegetables in your fridge every week? Make your groceries last longer with these containers from Rubbermaid that will keep fruits and vegetables fresh for weeks.

Each has a special tray that keeps moisture away from produce. They also feature venting technology that regulates the flow of carbon dioxide and oxygen. In short, these containers create the ideal environment for keeping food fresh. They look nice in your fridge and help keep things organized, too.

Door Handle Covers

Refrigerator door handle covers can be a great addition to your kitchen. They can help protect your refrigerator handles from dirt, grime, and germs, especially if they can be washed. This can be especially beneficial in households with children or pets.

Covers can also help keep your refrigerator looking newer for longer by preventing scratches and discoloration on the handles. These refrigerator door handle covers are made from soft, flexible materials that provide a comfortable grip, making it easier to open and close the refrigerator door. They also add some personality to your kitchen.

Bottle Magnets

If you like beer or other bottled drinks, you’ll love this refrigerator accessory. These magnets by BottleLoft are an innovative product that allows you to hang your bottles from the ceiling of your refrigerator, freeing up valuable shelf space. With two strips of three magnetic positions each, BottleLoft can hold up to 6 bottles, which means you can use the space on your refrigerator shelves for other items.

These are made with high-quality magnets and durable materials, ensuring your bottles will stay securely in place. They’re perfect for people who want to save space in the kitchen and want to make their refrigerator look cooler.

Thermometers

If you’ve had any issues with the temperature in your refrigerator, you should purchase a fridge thermometer. This device allows you to monitor the temperature inside your refrigerator to ensure that it is at a safe and optimal range for storing perishable items. This can help prevent food spoilage, which can save you money by reducing the amount of food that needs to be thrown away.

A refrigerator thermometer can also help you identify and fix problems with your refrigerator’s cooling system. If the temperature inside your refrigerator is too warm, it can be a sign that the cooling system is not working properly and may require repair.

Organizer Bins

Organizer bins for your refrigerator can be a great way to make the most of the space inside your fridge and make it more aesthetically pleasing. You can get various bins to organize virtually any item, from wine to produce.

One of our favorite accessories is this Lazy Susan turntable. You can keep multiple jars and bottles on here for easy access, from ketchup to soda. No more knocking down condiments to reach the mayonnaise in the back.

Your refrigerator is one of the most used appliances in your kitchen. Keep it organized, stylish, and fun with these handy products.