Netflix is finishing out January strong with this week’s releases. From a star-studded new comedy to a blockbuster animated film, there’s something for everyone this week.

Some of the streaming service’s biggest launches are Minions: The Rise of Gru and You People. The first film is another installment in Illumination Studios’ minions series and shows how supervillain Gru became, well, Gru. Then, there’s You People which stars Eddie Murphy and Jonah and tells the story of a new couple introducing one another to their families and their families to each other among cultural and generation differences.

Whether you’re looking for family-friendly content or a fun new comedy, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of Jan. 23, 2023.

Jan. 23 Minions: The Rise of Gru: See how supervillain Gru came to be. Narvik: A Norwegian solider returns home during WWII to find out surprising things about his wife. Black Sunshine Baby!: This documentary explores the life of Aisha Chaudhary.



Jan. 24 Little Angel: Volume 2: Sing along to nursery rhymes all over again in season 2. George Lopez: Why You Cry?: The comedian’s 2005 comedy special comes to streaming. Physical: 100: Season 1: Fit contestants compete in grueling physical challenges.

Jan. 25 Against the Ropes: A woman tries to impress her daughter by becoming a lucha libre fighter. Begin Again: A music producer tries to launch a singer-songwriter’s career. Love Never Lies: Poland: Couples undergo lie detector tests in this reality series. The Endless Night: Parents of children killed in a nightclub fire fight for justice. The Price of Family: Parents trick their adult kids into visiting.



Jan. 26 Daniel Spellbound: Season 2: Daniel Spellbound is back hunting down all things magical. Record of Ragnarok: Season 2 Episodes 1-10: Continue the tales of Ragnarok’s battles! An Action Hero: A former star who was involved in an accident lives in hiding. Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song: Explore Leonard Cohen’s life in this documentary.



