8 Egg-less Breakfast Ideas to Save Cash on Your First Meal of the Day

With prices of just about everything constantly rising, we find ourselves improvising with recipes and modifying our grocery budgets pretty often. When it comes to breakfast, we got you covered.

Eggflation is a real thing! No, really, between feed and fuel costs continuing to rise, and the Avian flu (which killed over 40 million hens last year), egg prices are at an all-time high. That’s where sandwiches, smoothies, and skillet meals come into play.

Avocado Toast

Avocado toast made a name for itself a few years back, and it’s still a popular breakfast choice for anyone who loves that soft, fatty fruit. Beyond everything bagel seasoning, there are so many ingredients you can add to the top of this tasty breakfast.

Add chopped bacon, crumbled feta, or goat cheese, or keep it simple with a sprinkle of flakey sea salt and freshly cracked pepper.

The Spice Lab Everything Bagel Seasoning The seasoning that goes on just about everything.

Avocado toast is for sure our favorite, but beyond slicing and smashing it over a slice of toasty bread, you’ll find numerous avocado recipes that are just too good not to try.

Egg-less Waffles

We know everyone has a preference for sweet breakfast foods. Some of us enjoy a hot stack of pancakes, while others keep it fancy with rolled-up crepes. But there is something to be said about fluffy waffles hot off the iron.

Whether those little pockets were intended for syrup or not, you gotta love the way the sweet topping pools within each tiny square. And, while waffles are fantastic for all the sweet teeth out there, there are tons of ways to enjoy them.

Chefman Rotating Belgian Waffle Maker Flip it halfway through for a perfect golden exterior!

You can stuff, smear, or smother your waffles with all sorts of savory ingredients, and you don’t even need eggs to make the batter work!

Peanut Butter Banana Breakfast Smoothie

Sometimes the simplest of breakfasts are the best options to choose from. When you have too much to do in the morning and need a healthy grab-and-go meal, shakes and smoothies come in clutch.

This peanut butter and banana smoothie is as simple as it gets. Boasting wholesome ingredients like all-natural peanut butter, frozen banana, and flax seeds, you’ll receive much-needed nutrients that your body will appreciate.

Vitamix VM0197 Explorian Blender Why not bring professional-grade quality into the home?

BLT Sandwich

For a heartier breakfast filled with fresh ingredients, you’ll love turning to this refreshing BLT sandwich. The thick juicy tomato slices, crunchy lettuce, and creamy avocado all explode with flavor in every bite, but the bacon adds a touch of savory satisfaction.

The sandwich is piled high will fresh ingredients and tastes fantastic without a single fried egg in sight. If it’s the weekend and you have the time to assemble a few sandwiches for the family, we say try this classic sandwich.

Biscuits and Gravy

A breakfast like biscuits and gravy isn’t exactly the healthiest meal per se, but man, the rich and hearty flavor makes this meal worth every indulgent bite. Whether you decide to whip up a batch of scratch biscuits or take a shortcut with the help of Pillsbury, this gravy delivers every time.

Since we’re all boycotting eggs right now, you might wonder what else to serve this with. If you’re looking to add a little nutrition to this meal, we recommend serving this with some fresh orange slices.

The orange will help cleanse your palate (thanks to the acidity in the juices) and will taste lovely after a big greasy plate of sausage gravy. Otherwise, consider enjoying these with a crispy side of hashbrowns or sauteed mushrooms and onions.

Triple Berry Smoothie Bowl

A smoothie bowl is basically an ultra-thick smoothie filled with loads of nutritious ingredients that you eat with a spoon. Filled with lots of berries, nut milk, greek yogurt, and ice (for thickening purposes), you’ll blend up a big bowl of deliciousness that you can’t sip through a straw.

Top yours with a few choice ingredients like granola, nuts, chia seeds, or anything else you can think of. The possibilities are endless.

Easy Vegan Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon rolls are one of those sweet treats that you don’t want to indulge in too often. Holding off for a few months makes enjoying them that much better. Because when you finally do sink your teeth in, each rich cinnamon-swirled bite will bring great joy.

While it’s far easier to pop open a fresh package of Pillsbury cinnamon rolls, making them from scratch will lend to superior results. If you’ve never made them from scratch, we urge you to give them a try.

KOOV Ceramic 8x8 Baking Dish Just what you need to bake a batch of hot cinnamon rolls.

From making a yeast dough to spreading homemade cinnamon filling and drizzling the sugar glaze topping, you will surely impress yourself in ways like never before. Grab the kids and get them involved, or turn up the music and grab an apron.

Corned Beef Hash

Homemade corned beef beats the canned stuff all week long. In fact, our favorite part about St. Patrick’s day are the corned beef sales that fill our freezer with batches of corned beef hash all year round.

Grab your cast iron skillet and whip up a batch in just minutes if you’re working with already-cooked corned beef. The cast iron skillet conducts heat better than any other skillet, so you’ll reach excellent, crispy results in no time.

Let’s face it, eggs are expensive right now— but so is meat. If you’re looking for more ways to save on groceries, consider cutting out meat here and there and give these vegan meals a try.