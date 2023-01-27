12 Viral Cleaning Products That Actually Work

Cleaning can be tedious and time-consuming, but with the right products, it can be much easier and more effective. However, thanks to the internet, even this chore can become easier with the right products. Here are a few things that went viral recently that can make cleaning your house a little less boring.

Glisten Garbage Disposer Cleaner

Your garbage disposal is one of the ickier places in the house, but it can also be the most difficult to clean. Glisten Garbage Disposer Cleaner is a powerful and effective cleaning solution for this problem. These biodegradable packets can be dropped in your garbage disposal to clean away dirt and buildup, and will leave your sink smelling fresh and clean all day.

Glisten Garbage Disposer Cleaner An easy way to clean your garbage disposal.

Wet & Forget Shower Cleaner

We love cleaning products that make us do as little work as possible. Wet & Forget Shower Cleaner is a great solution for keeping your shower clean and free of soap scum and mildew. Its unique formula allows you to spray the cleaner on your shower surfaces and then forget about it as it continues to work to remove dirt and grime over time.

The Pink Stuff

The Pink Stuff was all over cleaning TikTok last year. This versatile and effective paste cleaner can tackle a wide range of tough stains and messes without causing damage. Its unique formula is gentle on surfaces yet powerful enough to remove dirt, grime, and even burnt-on food. With its attractive pink color and mild scent, The Pink Stuff will add a touch of fun to your cleaning routine.

Humidifier Drops

Whether you’re sick often or just live in a dry climate, many people use humidifiers regularly. While these are useful, they can build up grime and are difficult to clean. These humidifier drops can be added to the water in your humidifier to prevent slimy buildup on surfaces and reduce scaling. They also deodorize to prevent any unpleasant smells.

Humidifier Drops Keep your humidifier from getting grimey.

Swedish Dishcloths

Eco-friendly products are all the rage right now, so it’s no surprise that people are ditching their disposable paper towels for better long-term solutions. Be nicer to your wallet (and the environment) with these Swedish dishcloths. Made from 100% natural cellulose, these dishcloths are durable and can be used again and again. Just throw them in the wash after use, and they’ll be as good as new.

MudBuster Dog Paw Washer

Dog owners have been going crazy for this nifty paw washer, which easily cleans dirt and debris from paws without making a mess. Just add water, insert your dog’s paw, and twist the device a few times. The silicone brushes inside will gently remove dirt and debris for a clean paw. It’s great for people who don’t have a mudroom or are sick of their pets tracking dirt all over the house.

Blind Dusters

Plastic blinds collect an unbelievable amount of dust, but they can be a pain to clean. Fortunately, you can make the process much easier by using a pair of blind dusters, which are designed to make cleaning horizontal blinds easier and faster. Built to clean the top and bottom of two rows of blinds at a time, this tool will significantly cut down on your cleaning time when it comes to dusting around your windows.

Hiware Microfiber Horizontal Blind Cleaners This perfectly shaped tool makes cleaning blinds a breeze.

FryAway Oil Solidifier Powder

Some of the best recipes out there involve frying stuff in a lot of oil. FryAway Oil Solidifier Powder is a unique product that makes it easy to dispose of used cooking oil. It works by turning liquid oil into a solid, non-toxic material that can be easily disposed of in the trash, making it a much more environmentally friendly option than pouring the oil down the drain. All you need to do is sprinkle some into the oil in your pan and then dispose of the solidified clump after it’s hardened.

FryAway Cooking Oil Solidifier Powder The easiest way to clean up dirty oil.

Water Bottle Cleaning Tablets

New water bottles go viral all the time, so you’ve probably collected a handful of them over the years. But how are you supposed to clean them, especially if they’re too small to fit your hand inside? Bottle Bright Cleaning Tablets solve the problem. Made in the USA, these tablets are individually packaged and require no extra equipment—just drop one in your container and let it do its work. Great for cleaning stainless steel bottles, hydration reservoirs, coolers, and hard-to-clean plastic containers, these tablets will leave your gear looking and smelling new and fresh.

Scrubbing Kitchen Gloves

No one likes doing the dishes, but these scrubbing kitchen gloves, which are covered with thick silicone bristles on the palms and fingers to wash away any grime, oil, and food. These gloves have a strong grip so you can keep a firm hold on all your kitchen utensils while washing, and they can be placed in the dishwasher or boiling water for easy cleaning.

Scrub Daddy Sponges

Scrub Daddy sponges have been around for a while, but the brand took the internet by storm last year. Their unique texture changes with the temperature of the water, allowing them to be soft and gentle for delicate surfaces and firm for tougher scrubbing jobs. And with their cute smiley face design, Scrub Daddy sponges are just fun to have around.

BISSELL Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner

Another cleaning tool that internet users couldn’t get enough of, the BISSELL Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner makes a great addition to any home. This powerful and convenient tool tackles stains and dirt on carpets, upholstery, and other surfaces. Its compact size and lightweight design make it easy to use and store, and its powerful suction and cleaning solution work together to effectively remove stains and dirt.

There’s nothing better than a clean home except for great products that make it easier to achieve one. Here are some of our favorite viral cleaning products that are worth your money.