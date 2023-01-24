What’s the 12-3-30 Walking Method?

You’ve heard it before. Walking is good for you. Well, now a walking workout has gone viral, and it might be a fun new way to incorporate the practice into your routine.

The 12-3-30 workout is a walking routine designed to help increase cardiovascular and lower body strength, and all you need is a treadmill.

The workout comes from TikTok content creator Lauren Giraldo who explained that the exercise has helped her feel less intimidated in the gym and has helped keep her routine consistent. In her video—which now has a cool 2.8 million likes—Giraldo explains that workout. To do it, you set a treadmill’s incline to 12%, and the speed to 3 miles per hour. You walk like this for 30 minutes. That’s it.

So is the workout all it’s cracked up to be? Eating Well spoke with Julie Floyd Jones, a personal trainer and wellness specialist, about the practice, and apparently, yes! The workout is a great option. Jones explained that the practice comes with all the benefits of walking like boosting mood and strengthening the heart. Plus, it’s challenging due to the speed and treadmill incline, and even beginners can benefit from the workout as it’s short and walking is easier on the joints than other forms of cardio.

Jones does give one additional bit of advice regarding the workout, though. You’ll need to be sure you’re stretching as well. She told the outlet that with an incline workout, your muscles will tighten, and to prevent injury and allow yourself time to recover, you should stretch and try activities like foam rolling to lengthen your muscles as well.

If you’ve been looking for a new, quick workout, this simple treadmill routine might be it. Thanks, TikTok!