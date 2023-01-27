Does Sleeping with Socks on Help You Rest Better?

You’ve heard it before, but quality sleep is integral to physical and mental health. But if you’re having trouble falling asleep and resting throughout the night, there might be a simple solution: socks.

Wearing socks to bed can help you fall asleep faster and rest better throughout the night. According to experts, even if the idea of sleeping in socks sounds terrible, it might be worth testing.

Why socks, though? During the day, our bodies’ temperatures hover around 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit, but when bedtime rolls around, it starts to drop before sleepiness kicks in. That’s all part of your circadian rhythm. Wearing socks to bed can help speed that process up by helping along a process called distal vasodilation which is when your blood vessels widen and relax. This allows your core body temperature to decrease faster.

But socks aren’t just helpful when it comes to falling asleep. Wearing them can also help you stay asleep. One study showed that warming the feet (whether with socks or some other method) 20 minutes before bed could help reduce the symptoms of insomnia and fatigue.

Good sleep isn’t just about body temperature, though. Your room’s temperature also matters. While there’s no universal temperature for everyone, experts agree that 60-67 degrees Fahrenheit is what you want for optimal sleep.

Hey, if that sounds too cold for you, that’s what you’ve got socks for, right? Happy sleep!