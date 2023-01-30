Welcome to your February Netflix drop! A new month officially arrives this month, and Netflix is giving its viewers a smattering of new content including recent theatrical releases and new originals.
Some of the biggest releases this week include Lyle, Lyle Crocodile starring Shawn Mendes as a singing crocodile who befriends a family in New York City. Then, there’s Freeridge, a story about teenagers who find a mysterious box and become cursed (but in a funny way).
Curious about the other drops? Here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of Jan. 30, 2023.
- Jan. 30
- Princess Power: Season 1: Fruit-themed princesses go on adventures in this animated series.
- Jan. 31
- Be Melodramatic: Season 1: Three friends in their 30s navigate the entertainment industry.
- Cunk on Earth: Season 1: Comedian Philomena Cunk explores civilization in this parody documentary.
- Pamela, a love story: Explore Pamela Anderson’s life through her own eyes in this documentary.
- Sonic Boom: Seasons 1-2: Catch Sonic the Hedgehog in new adventures.
- Feb. 1
- The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 6: Professional bakers take on the competition in season six of this iteration of The Great British Baking Show.
- Gunther’s Millions: Learn about the dog with a million-dollar trust fund in this documentary.
- Bad Boys, Bad Boys II: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence star in these action comedies.
- Call Me by Your Name: A boy explores his sexuality in this award-winning film.
- Daddy’s Little Girls: A man attempts to get custody of his daughters back.
- Eat Pray Love: Julia Roberts stars in this film about a woman finding a new lease on life.
- Enough: A woman suffers abuse at the hands of her husband and goes on the run.
- Feb. 1 [Con’t]
- It (2017): Stephen King’s novel comes to life once more in the most recent adaptation.
- Julie & Julia: A woman takes on the challenge of cooking through Julia Childs’ cookbook.
- La La Land: Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone star in this film about two people trying to make it in Hollywood.
- The Lord of the Rings Trilogy: All three Lord of the Rings films come to streaming.
- New Amsterdam: Seasons 3 & 4: The popular medical drama’s third and fourth seasons hit Netflix.
- The Pursuit of Happyness: Will Smith stars in this award-winning film about a father trying to make a better life for his son.
- Feb. 1 [Con’t]
- Spanglish: A housekeeper and her daughter move in with a wealthy family and must learn to live together.
- Spy Kids: All the Time in the World: A retired spy goes back into the field in the latest installment in the Spy Kids franchise.
- Stepmom: Julia Roberts and Susan Sarandon star in this film about a stepmom and mother navigating a new relationship.
- Survivor: Season 32: See who win season 32 of the survivalist competition series.
- Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself: A nightclub singer takes in three kids.
- Underworld: Kate Beckinsale stars as a vampire in this action horror film.
- Feb. 2
- Freeridge: A group of friends find a magical box and become cursed.
- Feb. 3
- Class: Three kids from a poor neighborhood begin at an elite school.
- Infiesto: Two detectives investigate an abduction that’s part of a bigger plan.
- Stromboli: A woman attends a self-help retreat regarding issues with her marriage and her daughter.
- Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 2: Thomas the Train is back!
- True Spirit: A young Australian young sets out to become the youngest person to sail around the world.
- Viking Wolf: After witnessing a murder, a teenager begins having strange visions.
- Feb. 4
- Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile: A boy discovers a singing crocodile after moving to New York City.