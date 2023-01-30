Welcome to your February Netflix drop! A new month officially arrives this month, and Netflix is giving its viewers a smattering of new content including recent theatrical releases and new originals.

Some of the biggest releases this week include Lyle, Lyle Crocodile starring Shawn Mendes as a singing crocodile who befriends a family in New York City. Then, there’s Freeridge, a story about teenagers who find a mysterious box and become cursed (but in a funny way).

Curious about the other drops? Here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of Jan. 30, 2023.

Jan. 30 Princess Power: Season 1: Fruit-themed princesses go on adventures in this animated series.

Jan. 31 Be Melodramatic: Season 1: Three friends in their 30s navigate the entertainment industry. Cunk on Earth: Season 1: Comedian Philomena Cunk explores civilization in this parody documentary. Pamela, a love story: Explore Pamela Anderson’s life through her own eyes in this documentary. Sonic Boom: Seasons 1-2: Catch Sonic the Hedgehog in new adventures.



Feb. 1 The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 6: Professional bakers take on the competition in season six of this iteration of The Great British Baking Show. Gunther’s Millions: Learn about the dog with a million-dollar trust fund in this documentary. Bad Boys, Bad Boys II: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence star in these action comedies. Call Me by Your Name: A boy explores his sexuality in this award-winning film. Daddy’s Little Girls: A man attempts to get custody of his daughters back. Eat Pray Love: Julia Roberts stars in this film about a woman finding a new lease on life. Enough: A woman suffers abuse at the hands of her husband and goes on the run.



Feb. 1 [Con’t] It (2017): Stephen King’s novel comes to life once more in the most recent adaptation. Julie & Julia: A woman takes on the challenge of cooking through Julia Childs’ cookbook. La La Land: Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone star in this film about two people trying to make it in Hollywood. The Lord of the Rings Trilogy: All three Lord of the Rings films come to streaming. New Amsterdam: Seasons 3 & 4: The popular medical drama’s third and fourth seasons hit Netflix. The Pursuit of Happyness: Will Smith stars in this award-winning film about a father trying to make a better life for his son.



Feb. 1 [Con’t] Spanglish: A housekeeper and her daughter move in with a wealthy family and must learn to live together. Spy Kids: All the Time in the World: A retired spy goes back into the field in the latest installment in the Spy Kids franchise. Stepmom: Julia Roberts and Susan Sarandon star in this film about a stepmom and mother navigating a new relationship. Survivor: Season 32: See who win season 32 of the survivalist competition series. Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself: A nightclub singer takes in three kids. Underworld: Kate Beckinsale stars as a vampire in this action horror film.



