Here's Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of Jan. 30, 2023

Shawn Mendes stars in Lyle, Lyle Crocodile.
Shawn Mendes stars in Lyle, Lyle Crocodile. Sony Picture Entertainment/YouTube

Welcome to your February Netflix drop! A new month officially arrives this month, and Netflix is giving its viewers a smattering of new content including recent theatrical releases and new originals.

Some of the biggest releases this week include Lyle, Lyle Crocodile starring Shawn Mendes as a singing crocodile who befriends a family in New York City. Then, there’s Freeridge, a story about teenagers who find a mysterious box and become cursed (but in a funny way).

Curious about the other drops? Here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of Jan. 30, 2023.

  • Jan. 30
    • Princess Power: Season 1: Fruit-themed princesses go on adventures in this animated series.
  • Jan. 31
    • Be Melodramatic: Season 1: Three friends in their 30s navigate the entertainment industry.
    • Cunk on Earth: Season 1: Comedian Philomena Cunk explores civilization in this parody documentary.
    • Pamela, a love story: Explore Pamela Anderson’s life through her own eyes in this documentary.
    • Sonic Boom: Seasons 1-2: Catch Sonic the Hedgehog in new adventures.

  • Feb. 1
    • The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 6: Professional bakers take on the competition in season six of this iteration of The Great British Baking Show.
    • Gunther’s Millions: Learn about the dog with a million-dollar trust fund in this documentary.
    • Bad Boys, Bad Boys II: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence star in these action comedies.
    • Call Me by Your Name: A boy explores his sexuality in this award-winning film.
    • Daddy’s Little Girls: A man attempts to get custody of his daughters back.
    • Eat Pray Love: Julia Roberts stars in this film about a woman finding a new lease on life.
    • Enough: A woman suffers abuse at the hands of her husband and goes on the run.

  • Feb. 1 [Con’t]
    • It (2017): Stephen King’s novel comes to life once more in the most recent adaptation.
    • Julie & Julia: A woman takes on the challenge of cooking through Julia Childs’ cookbook.
    • La La Land: Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone star in this film about two people trying to make it in Hollywood.
    • The Lord of the Rings Trilogy: All three Lord of the Rings films come to streaming.
    • New Amsterdam: Seasons 3 & 4: The popular medical drama’s third and fourth seasons hit Netflix.
    • The Pursuit of Happyness: Will Smith stars in this award-winning film about a father trying to make a better life for his son.

  • Feb. 1 [Con’t]
    • Spanglish: A housekeeper and her daughter move in with a wealthy family and must learn to live together.
    • Spy Kids: All the Time in the World: A retired spy goes back into the field in the latest installment in the Spy Kids franchise.
    • Stepmom: Julia Roberts and Susan Sarandon star in this film about a stepmom and mother navigating a new relationship.
    • Survivor: Season 32: See who win season 32 of the survivalist competition series.
    • Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself: A nightclub singer takes in three kids.
    • Underworld: Kate Beckinsale stars as a vampire in this action horror film.

  • Feb. 2
    • Freeridge: A group of friends find a magical box and become cursed.
  • Feb. 3
    • Class: Three kids from a poor neighborhood begin at an elite school.
    • Infiesto: Two detectives investigate an abduction that’s part of a bigger plan.
    • Stromboli: A woman attends a self-help retreat regarding issues with her marriage and her daughter.
    • Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 2: Thomas the Train is back!
    • True Spirit: A young Australian young sets out to become the youngest person to sail around the world.
    • Viking Wolf: After witnessing a murder, a teenager begins having strange visions.
  • Feb. 4
    • Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile: A boy discovers a singing crocodile after moving to New York City.
