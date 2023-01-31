Why You Should Strap a Lemon to Your Faucet

You know to clean your countertops, cabinets, and bathroom fixtures, but you might be missing one important area in both your bathroom and kitchen—the sink’s faucet. Over time, hard water buildup and limescale can accumulate, and while it seems like a pain to remove, there’s a simple solution—a lemon.

To get rid of scaling and hard water build-up on your faucet, simply attach a lemon to it and let the citrus work its magic.

You’ve probably seen a similar hack in the past. Many people attach a bag of vinegar to the end of their faucets as a way to break down limescale. Let’s be honest, though, the smell is atrocious and unless you’re extra careful, vinegar could easily get everywhere. That’s why lemon is the superior method—at least when it comes to smell and mess.

To use this cleaning hack, you’ll cut a lemon in half and wedge it onto your faucet. If it doesn’t stay put, you can secure it with a rubber band or hair tie. Once it’s secure, allow the lemon to sit on your faucet for one to two hours. Once time has elapsed, remove the lemon. The limescale should come clean, but you might have a few leftover bits. If so, scrub those areas with the lemon or a soft sponge. Voila! You’re done.

Why does this work? For the same reason vinegar does. While white vinegar contains acetic acid, lemons contain citric acid which can break down limescale over time. It’s the reason lemons make such great cleaners for everything from cutting boards to your dishwasher and oven.

If you want a no-mess, fresh-smelling way to clean your bathroom or kitchen faucet, grab a lemon!