There’s a Massive Charcuterie Recall—Here’s What to Know

Shea Simmons
Shea Simmons
Assignments Editor

Shea Simmons is the Assignments Editor at LifeSavvy. Previously, she worked as a freelance writer with a focus on beauty and lifestyle content. Her work has appeared in Bustle, Allure, and Hello Giggles. Read more...

A charcuterie board is made up of multiple types of meats.
Netrun78/Shutterstock.com

The charcuterie board is undeniably one of the most popular options for special occasions, parties, and events. But if you had one coming up and were planning to bust out the meat and cheese, here’s a head’s up. There’s been a charcuterie recall.

A whopping 52,000 pounds of charcuterie meats have been recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

As of press time, there have been no reports of illness. However, during an inspection, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service found Listeria monocytogenes on surfaces within a Daniele International LLC facility. The products were created between May 23, 2022, and Nov. 25, 2022. They were then shipped to stores between Dec. 23, 2022, and Jan. 17, 2023.

Daniele International LLC is the producer of a variety of brands including Boar’s Head, Del Duca, Frederik’s by Miejer, Colameco, and Gourmet Selection. Each of these brands is included in the recall. You can find a full list of recalled products on the USDA website.

If something in your refrigerator is on the list, you should immediately throw it away or return it to the shop of origin. Then, thoroughly clean the area with disinfectant. If you believe you’ve eaten potentially recalled food, you can monitor yourself for symptoms which might include fever, headache, diarrhea, confusion, and stiff neck. If symptoms occur, contact your doctor, or if you have concerns with no symptoms, go ahead and contact your physician for peace of mind.

If you were planning to make a charcuterie board for your Super Bowl party, make sure what you’ve purchased isn’t on the list.

