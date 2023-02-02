We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches

Two Million Pounds of Canned Meat Have Been Recalled

Shea Simmons
Shea Simmons
Assignments Editor

Shea Simmons is the Assignments Editor at LifeSavvy. Previously, she worked as a freelance writer with a focus on beauty and lifestyle content. Her work has appeared in Bustle, Allure, and Hello Giggles. Read more...

About LifeSavvy
@heysheashea
| 1 min read
Cans of vienna sausages are piled together in a heap.
Sky Cloud Pics/Shutterstock.com

If you’ve got vienna sausages in your cabinets, you might want to wait a second before eating them. There’s been a recall of two million pounds of canned meat, and these tiny little sausages are a major part of it.

Conagra Brands, Inc has recalled over 2.5 million pounds of canned meat and poultry due to a packaging defect that could lead to contamination.

The recall was issued on Jan. 31, and products were sold at retailers nationwide. The items were produced between Dec. 12, 2022, and Jan. 13, 2023. The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service when the manufacturer notified the agency of spoiled and/or leaking items in a warehouse. An investigation pointed to a potential defect in the cans, and a recall was issued.

Does Canned Food Ever Go Bad?
RELATEDDoes Canned Food Ever Go Bad?

As of press time, there have been no reports of adverse reactions, but you should still check your stock and trash or return the recalled food. To find out if your items are included, you can head to the USDA’s website for the full list which includes Armour Star, Goya, Grace, Great Value, Hargis, Hereford, Kroger, Prairie Belt, and Valrico brands.

While you’re checking your canned meat stock, you might want to double-check any charcuterie meat you have in your refrigerator as well. The new canned meat recall comes on the heels of a massive charcuterie recall as well.

If you’re planning a super bowl party this weekend, be sure you’re up to date on the latest recalls before you start setting out your party platters.

READ NEXT
Shea Simmons Shea Simmons
Shea Simmons is the Assignments Editor at LifeSavvy. Previously, she worked as a freelance writer with a focus on beauty and lifestyle content. Her work has appeared in Bustle, Allure, and Hello Giggles. Read Full Bio »
LifeSavvy is focused on a single goal: helping you make the most informed purchases possible. Want to know more?