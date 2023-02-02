Two Million Pounds of Canned Meat Have Been Recalled

If you’ve got vienna sausages in your cabinets, you might want to wait a second before eating them. There’s been a recall of two million pounds of canned meat, and these tiny little sausages are a major part of it.

Conagra Brands, Inc has recalled over 2.5 million pounds of canned meat and poultry due to a packaging defect that could lead to contamination.

The recall was issued on Jan. 31, and products were sold at retailers nationwide. The items were produced between Dec. 12, 2022, and Jan. 13, 2023. The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service when the manufacturer notified the agency of spoiled and/or leaking items in a warehouse. An investigation pointed to a potential defect in the cans, and a recall was issued.

As of press time, there have been no reports of adverse reactions, but you should still check your stock and trash or return the recalled food. To find out if your items are included, you can head to the USDA’s website for the full list which includes Armour Star, Goya, Grace, Great Value, Hargis, Hereford, Kroger, Prairie Belt, and Valrico brands.

While you’re checking your canned meat stock, you might want to double-check any charcuterie meat you have in your refrigerator as well. The new canned meat recall comes on the heels of a massive charcuterie recall as well.

If you’re planning a super bowl party this weekend, be sure you’re up to date on the latest recalls before you start setting out your party platters.