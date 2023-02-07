15 Super Bowl Food Ideas That Aren’t Just Wings

The super bowl is here again, which means it’s time to plan a menu that’ll feed lots of hungry (and passionate) fans. We know you already have plenty of recipes for chicken wings, so here’s to trying, well, literally everything else.

Select from a list of 15 mouthwatering foods to make based on party size. We’ve got everything from sheet pan platters that your guests can pick apart to slow-cooked starters that’ll fill tummies right up.

Air Fryer Snacks

There’s no denying that the air fryer wins hearts. Not only for its ability to crisp up tasty treats without all the extra grease, but for how quickly it can make the magic happen!

On game day, the air fryer will especially come in clutch. It’s the perfect appliance to use throughout the game because of its convenience and ability to work in several batches.

Whether we’re hosting the super bowl or not, we love turning to our Ninja duel basket air fryer. Double the space means double the deliciousness.

Air-Fried Ravioli

Air-fried ravioli is so easy to make and incredibly satisfying once you try a bite. By dredging and breading individual raviolis, then air frying them to a crisp, you’ll end up with a delicious appetizer everyone will genuinely love. Serve these with marinara or hot tomato soup.

Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers

With only three ingredients, anyone with a love for bacon and anything spicy will adore you for making these. All you have to do is slice each jalapeno in half, remove the seeds, fill it with cream cheese, and wrap it in bacon. Your precious air fryer will do the rest of the work for you.

Mac & Cheese Bites

Mac & cheese bites are a huge hit, especially on game day. I mean, really, who can resist a fried ball of homemade mac, that was once a cozy casserole? You’ll need a cold batch of baked macaroni and cheese, so if you can plan it right, be sure to save a bowl or two for game day.

Snack Boards for the Crowd

Snack boards are all the rage on super bowl Sunday! They are easy to put together, offer a wide variety of options, and look amazing before being torn apart.

Whether you decide to put a nifty football-inspired design together or you opt for little piles of fun snacks, everyone will love having an assortment of foods to enjoy throughout the game.

Football Charcuterie Board

Here is a festive appetizer that is decorative and super easy to put together. By arranging little cubes of cheese, crackers, nuts, and cured meats, you’ll have a chance to re-create an edible goalpost right on the board.

It’s gorgeous as is, but you can work with whatever ingredients you’re feeling. Consider using fruit and veggies, or make a sweet dessert board to prepare the same exact design.

Game Day Halftime Snack Board

Any snack board stuffed with mini hot dogs is a platter I’ll run to any day. You can take this a step further by offering little jars of toppings like relish, ketchup, and mustard, or go a little extra by offering chili and cheese toppings.

Krazy kitchen mom’s platter is filled with a great variety of meat, cheese, veggies, and fruit, so everyone at the party will have something to munch on, depending on dietary restrictions and preferences.

Simple Appetizer Board

You can even dig through your deep freezer to build a snack board for game day. See what type of frozen foods you can throw in the oven, then make a beautiful platter out of the assortment.

Mini pizza bites, tater tots, corn dogs, and fried cheese curds are just a few examples of foods that everyone loves to munch on. Add a few select dipping sauces and some healthy veggies, and call it a culinary touchdown!

Dips Galore

When you offer a hot dip to a room full of people, you know it won’t last. Not only are dips known for being creamy and soul-satisfying, but they can be made ahead of time. So, you can spend time watching the game instead of working in the kitchen all day.

From fresh veggies to soft naan bread and crispy chips, there are plenty of options for dipping. We say always offer a few different ingredients in order to make everyone happy.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

One of the very best alternatives to serving buffalo chicken wings is by offering a hot bubbly dip inspired by the classic flavors. Shredded chicken, melty cheese, and hot sauce make up most of this dip, and trust us when we say it will vanish on game day.

Crab Dip

Seafood lovers rejoice! We found a creamy, oh-so-dreamy dip that’ll satisfy your taste buds like no other. The tasty starter is stuffed with crab meat and boasts an incredibly rich cream-cheese-based filling. No need to spend the big bucks on fresh meat— canned crab is just as delicious. For best results, avoid imitation crab and look for lump meat in the aisles of your grocery store.

5-Minute Million-Dollar Dip

5-minute million-dollar dip is far less complicated to make, but the results are simply spectacular. It’s one of those addictive apps that everyone will request again year after year. It’s as simple as combining mayo, bacon bits, shredded cheese, and a few other choice ingredients. After it has chilled for a little bit, serve it with crackers or little slices of french baguette.

Sheet Pan Starters

You gotta love the humble sheet pan for its ability to feed a lot of mouths with little effort. The aesthetics tend to be top-notch too!

On game day, you’ll especially love the ease of loading and layering your sheet pan with scrumptious foods that will no doubt get devoured by hungry football fans.

Easy Sheet Pan Nachos

Sheet pan nachos are super easy to whip up, and you can make a big batch depending on the foods you already have in the fridge. Shredded cheese, olives, jalapenos, chiles, tomatoes, you name it, it belongs piled high over crispy tortilla chips.

Spicy Chicken Potstickers

This appetizer is a little more time-consuming compared to some of the others on the list, but trust us— they are worth the time. The spicy chicken tucked within the thin walls of each dumpling wrap come together for a flavor-packed app. The ginger dipping sauce does wonders for amping up the flavor as well, so be sure to make that too!

Garlic Butter Stromboli Squares

Anyone who loves Italian deli meats like pepperoni and salami combined with mozzarella cheese and garlic has to love stromboli. So, that’s pretty much everyone, right?

Pile your favorite pizza toppings for this one, then sandwich it in between two sheets of pizza dough. From there, your oven will take care of the rest, and you’ll leave your guests totally impressed.

Slow Cooker Selections

Before the InstantPot and air fryer, everyone turned to their trusty crock pot for tender, slow, cooked meals. If it has been a while since you gave it a whirl, these three recipes will surely give you a reason to dust that bad boy off.

From delicious beer cheese to hearty chili and Italian sausage with peppers, we dug out a few fan favorites that’ll help keep those cheering fans quiet for at least a few minutes.

Crockpot Beer Cheese

We probably don’t have to say much beyond “beer cheese” because, come on, beer cheese. To make this one, you’ll need to add your ingredients, then let your crock pot warm them up slowly until you reach a flavorful dip that everyone will devour. While it says to serve them with chips, we recommend offering something like soft salted pretzels.

Slow Cooker Chili

Ahhh, chili. How we love a hot and hearty bowl of meat and bean-filled chili. If you are looking for something beyond bite-sized finger foods, this tends to deliver. Make a big batch, and while your slow cooker simmers all day, you can work on offering a big tray of toppings.

Consider serving sliced avocado, Frito corn chips, sour cream, shredded cheese, diced red onion, and spicy jalapeno slices. Your family will love putting together a filling bowl to enjoy at halftime.

Sausage and Peppers

Sausage and peppers is another filling meal you can make to feed everyone this Superbowl Sunday. Whether you fill a few hoagie rolls or eat a plate as is, it’ll satisfy the tastebuds and bellies while everyone spends time in front of the television screen.

Game day is almost here, which means it’s time to gather up a few recipes to make for the crowd! If you don’t have the time to whip up an entire feast, consider serving up a few of Taco Bell’s craving boxes instead.