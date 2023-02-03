We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches

The Under $20 Amazon Products That’ll Make Life Just A Little Easier

Anne Taylor
Anne Taylor
Writer

Anne Taylor is a writer with a BA in Journalism and a passion for storytelling. Her work has been published on a variety of websites including Mental Floss and Well + Good, and she recently published her first novel, What it Takes to Lose. When she's not writing, Anne loves to travel (19 countries and counting), spend time outside, and play with her dog, Pepper. Read more...

About LifeSavvy

| 6 min read
A pan full of oil, organizer trays, and a toothpaste squeezer
FryAway/Kootek/XYKEE

We all want our lives to be a little bit easier. Fortunately, simplifying this doesn’t have to be expensive. There are many affordable items out there that can help improve your daily routine and make the little things in life more manageable.

Table of Contents

Car Sun Visor Extender
Wireless Phone Charger
Beard Bib
Face Ice Roller
Drawer Organizers
Electric Lighter
Magnetic Wristband
Toothpaste Tube Squeezer
Humidifier Drops
Pineapple Corer
Blind Dusters
Dishwasher Magnet
Oil Solidifier Powder
Fabric Shaver

Car Sun Visor Extender

A visor in a car
SAILEAD

A car visor extender is a must-have accessory for any vehicle. It provides additional protection against the sun, reducing the glare and heat that can enter the car. This can make driving much more comfortable, especially during the hottest hours of the day. It can also make driving safer for you by keeping the sun out of your eyes.

SAILEAD Polarized Sun Visor Sunshade Extender for Car

Block the sun and make driving easier.

Amazon

$16.39
$33.99 Save 52%

Wireless Phone Charger

A wireless phone charger and someone charges their phone on it
Anker

If you don’t know which brand of smartphone your gift recipient has, this wireless charger makes the perfect present. It’s compatible with most smartphones and also works for some wireless earbuds. It’ll even charge through phone cases that are up to 5 millimeters thick.

Anker PowerWave 10W Qi-Certified Charger

Charge Samsung Galaxy devices at up to 10W, iPhones at up to 7.5W, and other Qi-certified devices at 5W.

Amazon

$15.99
 

Anker

$18.99
 

Beard Bib

A man uses a beard bib
Aksice

If you’re tired of cleaning up beard hair after shaving, this beard bib will be a lifesaver. It’s designed to catch all the trimmings and fallen hairs from beard trimming, saving you the time and effort of cleaning up after every grooming session. It’s also easy to clean and store itself.

Beard Bib Beard Apron

No more cleaning up stray hairs in the bathroom.

Amazon

$11.99
$16.99 Save 29%

Face Ice Roller

An ice roller
BAIMEI

A face ice roller is an excellent investment for anyone looking to improve their skincare routine. The cold temperature of the ice roller can help to reduce puffiness and inflammation, making it perfect for use after a long day or after exercising. It also helps to increase circulation and promote lymphatic drainage, leaving your skin looking brighter and more refreshed.

Ice Roller for Face

De-puff your face quickly and easily.

Amazon

$9.99
$15.99 Save 38%

Drawer Organizers

Clear organizing drawers
Kootek

Shuffling through an unorganized drawer for an item you’re guaranteed to never find is a sure way to ruin your day. These organizer trays will help you keep everything in place so you’ll never need to hunt for an item again. The clear plastic also makes it easy to see everything and will go with your home’s style.

Kootek 9 Pcs Desk Drawer Organizer Trays

Keep every drawer organized.

Amazon

$19.99
$23.99 Save 17%

Electric Lighter

Someone uses an electric charger to light a stove and a candle
Leejie

We’ve mentioned this product quite a few times on LifeSavvy, and that’s because it’s one of the most useful things you’ll ever buy. This electric lighter is a convenient and safe choice for lighting candles, grills, fireplaces, and more. It is also small and slim, making it portable and convenient for daily indoor and outdoor use.

Electric Arc Lighter

This lighter is effective and fun to use.

Amazon

$10.99
$14.99 Save 27%

Magnetic Wristband

A HORUSDY Magnetic Wristband & Universal Socket Grip
HORUSDY

If you’re handy around the house, you know what a pain it is to dig through your toolbox every few minutes for a screw or bolt. Enter this magnetic wristband. It’s embedded with 10 powerful magnets, giving you the ability to store small metal objects, screws, and more. Whether you’re working on a home project or in a professional setting, this wristband may be the most useful product you add to your toolbox.

HORUSDY Magnetic Wristband & Universal Socket Grip

A great accessory for people who like DIY projects.

Amazon

$19.39
 

Toothpaste Tube Squeezer

A stainless steel toothpaste tube squeezer
XYKEEY

It can feel like an impossible battle to get the last bit of toothpaste out of the tube. No matter how you squeeze, roll, or manipulate the tube, you always know that there is a little more paste in there. Waste no more with this toothpaste tube squeezer, which will help you get every last drop of toothpaste before you need to throw the tube away.

XYKEEY Toothpaste Tube Squeezer

Get every last drop.

Amazon

$12.97
 

Humidifier Drops

Blue humidifier cleaning drops
Dry Element

Cleaning your humidifier can be a pain. While it will still need a deep clean every now and then, these humidifier drops can be added to the water in your humidifier to prevent slimy buildup on surfaces and reduce scaling. They also deodorize to prevent any unpleasant smells.

Humidifier Drops

Keep your humidifier from getting grimy.

Amazon

$19.95
 

Pineapple Corer

A pineapple corer
SameTech

Pineapple corers make it easy to remove the tough central core of pineapples in just a few seconds, saving you time and effort. They’re safer to use than a knife and they reduce the risk of injury while cutting. Plus, they produce perfectly uniform slices, making it easier to enjoy your pineapple in a variety of dishes or as a healthy snack.

SameTech Pineapple Peeler Corer

Save yourself tons of time.

Amazon

$12.99
$25.00 Save 48%

Blind Dusters

Someone cleans their window blinds
HIWARE

Plastic blinds collect an unbelievable amount of dust, but they can be a pain to clean. Fortunately, you can make the process much easier by using a pair of blind dusters, which are designed to make cleaning horizontal blinds easier and faster. Built to clean the top and bottom of two rows of blinds at a time, this tool will significantly cut down on your cleaning time when it comes to dusting around your windows.

Hiware Microfiber Horizontal Blind Cleaners

This perfectly shaped tool makes cleaning blinds a breeze.

Amazon

$7.99
$12.99 Save 38%

Dishwasher Magnet

A dishwasher magnet
Oxepleus

“Is the dishwasher clean?” Whether you’ve heard this question a dozen times this week or you find yourself thinking it just as often, keeping track of the status of your dishes can be frustrating. This simple dishwasher magnet lets you know if the dishes are clean or dirty in an instant. Just don’t forget to use it!

Dishwasher Magnet Clean Dirty Sign

Never mistake dirty dishes for clean ones again.

Amazon

$6.99
$9.99 Save 30%

Oil Solidifier Powder

Powder that solidifies oil
FryAway

Some of the best recipes out there involve frying stuff in a lot of oil, and that oil can be difficult to get rid of. FryAway Oil Solidifier Powder is a unique product that makes it easy to dispose of used cooking oil. It works by turning liquid oil into a solid, non-toxic material that can be easily disposed of in the trash, making it a much more environmentally friendly option than pouring the oil down the drain.

FryAway Cooking Oil Solidifier Powder

The easiest way to clean up dirty oil.

Amazon

$9.99
 

Fabric Shaver

A Conair fabric pilling remover
Conair

We’ve all experienced that annoying pilling that occurs on sweaters and other fuzzy items. Fortunately, the Conair Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover is a handy tool that quickly removes lint, pills, and fuzz from your clothing and upholstery. Its battery-operated design makes it portable and convenient to use, and its large shaver head covers a wide area for efficient lint removal.

Conair Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover

Get rid of annoying pilling.

Amazon

$13.99
$14.99 Save 7%

Best Buy

$13.99
 

Target

$14.99
 

You don’t have to spend a lot of money to make your life easier. These Amazon products offer affordable ways to simplify your life.

READ NEXT
Anne Taylor Anne Taylor
Anne Taylor is a writer with a BA in Journalism and a passion for storytelling. Her work has been published on a variety of websites including Mental Floss and Well + Good, and she recently published her first novel, What it Takes to Lose. When she's not writing, Anne loves to travel (19 countries and counting), spend time outside, and play with her dog, Pepper. Read Full Bio »
LifeSavvy is focused on a single goal: helping you make the most informed purchases possible. Want to know more?