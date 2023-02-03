The Under $20 Amazon Products That’ll Make Life Just A Little Easier

We all want our lives to be a little bit easier. Fortunately, simplifying this doesn’t have to be expensive. There are many affordable items out there that can help improve your daily routine and make the little things in life more manageable.

Car Sun Visor Extender

A car visor extender is a must-have accessory for any vehicle. It provides additional protection against the sun, reducing the glare and heat that can enter the car. This can make driving much more comfortable, especially during the hottest hours of the day. It can also make driving safer for you by keeping the sun out of your eyes.

Wireless Phone Charger

If you don’t know which brand of smartphone your gift recipient has, this wireless charger makes the perfect present. It’s compatible with most smartphones and also works for some wireless earbuds. It’ll even charge through phone cases that are up to 5 millimeters thick.

Anker PowerWave 10W Qi-Certified Charger Charge Samsung Galaxy devices at up to 10W, iPhones at up to 7.5W, and other Qi-certified devices at 5W.

Beard Bib

If you’re tired of cleaning up beard hair after shaving, this beard bib will be a lifesaver. It’s designed to catch all the trimmings and fallen hairs from beard trimming, saving you the time and effort of cleaning up after every grooming session. It’s also easy to clean and store itself.

Beard Bib Beard Apron No more cleaning up stray hairs in the bathroom.

Face Ice Roller

A face ice roller is an excellent investment for anyone looking to improve their skincare routine. The cold temperature of the ice roller can help to reduce puffiness and inflammation, making it perfect for use after a long day or after exercising. It also helps to increase circulation and promote lymphatic drainage, leaving your skin looking brighter and more refreshed.

Drawer Organizers

Shuffling through an unorganized drawer for an item you’re guaranteed to never find is a sure way to ruin your day. These organizer trays will help you keep everything in place so you’ll never need to hunt for an item again. The clear plastic also makes it easy to see everything and will go with your home’s style.

Electric Lighter

We’ve mentioned this product quite a few times on LifeSavvy, and that’s because it’s one of the most useful things you’ll ever buy. This electric lighter is a convenient and safe choice for lighting candles, grills, fireplaces, and more. It is also small and slim, making it portable and convenient for daily indoor and outdoor use.

Electric Arc Lighter This lighter is effective and fun to use.

Magnetic Wristband

If you’re handy around the house, you know what a pain it is to dig through your toolbox every few minutes for a screw or bolt. Enter this magnetic wristband. It’s embedded with 10 powerful magnets, giving you the ability to store small metal objects, screws, and more. Whether you’re working on a home project or in a professional setting, this wristband may be the most useful product you add to your toolbox.

Toothpaste Tube Squeezer

It can feel like an impossible battle to get the last bit of toothpaste out of the tube. No matter how you squeeze, roll, or manipulate the tube, you always know that there is a little more paste in there. Waste no more with this toothpaste tube squeezer, which will help you get every last drop of toothpaste before you need to throw the tube away.

Humidifier Drops

Cleaning your humidifier can be a pain. While it will still need a deep clean every now and then, these humidifier drops can be added to the water in your humidifier to prevent slimy buildup on surfaces and reduce scaling. They also deodorize to prevent any unpleasant smells.

Humidifier Drops Keep your humidifier from getting grimy.

Pineapple Corer

Pineapple corers make it easy to remove the tough central core of pineapples in just a few seconds, saving you time and effort. They’re safer to use than a knife and they reduce the risk of injury while cutting. Plus, they produce perfectly uniform slices, making it easier to enjoy your pineapple in a variety of dishes or as a healthy snack.

Blind Dusters

Plastic blinds collect an unbelievable amount of dust, but they can be a pain to clean. Fortunately, you can make the process much easier by using a pair of blind dusters, which are designed to make cleaning horizontal blinds easier and faster. Built to clean the top and bottom of two rows of blinds at a time, this tool will significantly cut down on your cleaning time when it comes to dusting around your windows.

Hiware Microfiber Horizontal Blind Cleaners This perfectly shaped tool makes cleaning blinds a breeze.

Dishwasher Magnet

“Is the dishwasher clean?” Whether you’ve heard this question a dozen times this week or you find yourself thinking it just as often, keeping track of the status of your dishes can be frustrating. This simple dishwasher magnet lets you know if the dishes are clean or dirty in an instant. Just don’t forget to use it!

Dishwasher Magnet Clean Dirty Sign Never mistake dirty dishes for clean ones again.

Oil Solidifier Powder

Some of the best recipes out there involve frying stuff in a lot of oil, and that oil can be difficult to get rid of. FryAway Oil Solidifier Powder is a unique product that makes it easy to dispose of used cooking oil. It works by turning liquid oil into a solid, non-toxic material that can be easily disposed of in the trash, making it a much more environmentally friendly option than pouring the oil down the drain.

FryAway Cooking Oil Solidifier Powder The easiest way to clean up dirty oil.

Fabric Shaver

We’ve all experienced that annoying pilling that occurs on sweaters and other fuzzy items. Fortunately, the Conair Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover is a handy tool that quickly removes lint, pills, and fuzz from your clothing and upholstery. Its battery-operated design makes it portable and convenient to use, and its large shaver head covers a wide area for efficient lint removal.

You don’t have to spend a lot of money to make your life easier. These Amazon products offer affordable ways to simplify your life.