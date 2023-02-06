February is in full swing, and Netflix is giving you the romance-themed content you might be craving—but it might not be in the way you expect.

Two of the biggest Netflix releases this week are “love” themed but in very different ways. First, there’s the new Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher romantic comedy which sees two friends switch homes on opposite coasts for a week. Then, there’s the fourth season of You which sees Joe’s return, but this time, he’s across the pond forming a new identity in London. Sure, it’s about “love” but not in the most romantic way.

Whether you’re into the psychological thriller that is You or just want a funny romantic comedy, there’s something for you this week. Curious about what else is headed your way? Here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of Feb. 6, 2023.

Feb. 8 Bill Russell: Legend: Learn more about the winningest NBA coach and civil rights activist in this documentary. MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1: The MTV reality show about a group of young people living together at the beach comes to streaming. The Exchange: Season 1: Two women navigate the stock market in 1980s Kuwait. The Substitute: A literature teacher returns home to teach high school and must face his past.



Feb. 9 Dear David: Season 1: A high schooler’s fantasy blog about her crush gets exposed. Dr. Jason Leong: Ride with Caution: The comedian’s special comes to streaming.is My Dad the Bounty Hunter: Season 1: A bounty hunter’s kids crash his outer space mission in this animated series. You: Season 4—Part 1: Joe is back and in London in the next season of the popular psychological thriller.



