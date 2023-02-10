8 Viral Organizing Hacks Worth Trying

Are you tired of feeling cluttered and disorganized in your own home? Look no further, as these 8 viral organizing hacks are worth trying to bring order to your space. Whether you’re looking to tidy up your kitchen, closet, or garage, these hacks are sure to make a difference.

Keep Snacks Off the Shelves

Keeping all the snacks in your pantry organized can be a pain, but TikToker @themidnightsoaper shared an easy way to access your stuff. Using some wire baskets and shower curtain hooks, she shows how to attach the baskets vertically to create a hanging basket feature.

Wire Baskets Beautiful baskets for organization.

Keep these in your pantry for easy access to snacks, spices, or anything else you have trouble organizing. You can also use these hanging baskets in your closets, bathrooms, and other areas of the house that could use some organizational help.

Stock Your Pantry Like a Chef

Is your pantry filled with half-opened bags of chips and cluttered piles of baking ingredients? You’re not alone, but it doesn’t have to be a nightmare to find the ingredient you’re looking for.

Decanting pantry items into clear, stackable containers is a chef-approved organization hack that can improve organization, help with grocery shopping, and save money. Recommended by Stephen McDowell, the executive chef at the Stephen F. Austin Royal Sonesta Hotel in Austin, Texas via The Spruce, this hack may just change your life.

This method of putting your food items into clear plastic containers can help you keep track of what needs to be purchased, reduce over-purchasing, and makes a more accurate grocery list by allowing you to see when supplies are low. Decanting also helps prevent buying duplicates and saves money on items that might expire before being used.

Stop Drowning in Reusable Bags

We love doing our part to save the planet, and that means collecting more reusable bags than we really need. @maxieelise, a TikToker, suggests a simple and quick way to organize reusable bags.

The idea is to find a small plastic container and follow the tutorial on how to fold and store the bags by tucking in the straps and making them as flat as possible. This method can be used for both plastic and cloth reusable bags and can be applied in your closet or car, making grocery trips more manageable.

Eat More Veggies With Refrigerator Placement

If your vegetables seem to go bad faster than you can eat them, try out this hack. According to TikToker K.C. Davis, making your fridge more “ADHD-friendly” can help you use up all of your food before it goes bad.

You can do this by putting condiments in humidity-controlled drawers and putting vegetables, snacks, and drinks in the door and shelves, also known as the “front row.” This way, when you’re searching for something to eat, the healthy options are visible and easy to access.

To keep food fresh, it is recommended to use resealable bags and airtight containers and monitor the produce for any signs of spoilage.

Create a Pantry Hierarchy

There are more ways than decanting to keep your pantry organized. Professional organizer Emily Henderson suggests using a system called “pantry hierarchy” to keep your pantry organized and stocked. This means arranging items based on their frequency of use, such as dry goods, spices, and oils, to be easily accessible.

This hack will take some time as you go through all of your products to determine what you use the most, but it will definitely be worth it.

Get Rid of Bulky Boardgames

Board games take up a lot of space, but there’s often a lot of extra room in the box. If you’re okay parting with some of your boxes, you can open up way more space in your closet.

TikToker @livecomposed has a solution to the problem of bulky and difficult-to-stack board games: using zippered reusable bags. Simply keep the game pieces, instructions, and board together in a labeled bag, then store all the bags in a single basket or bin. This will save space and make it easy to locate the game you want to play.

Laundry Bags These laundry bags can double as great storage bags.

Double Your Fridge Space

If you’re planning on storing a lot of food in the fridge for a party or other event, you need this hack. @livecomposed, a TikTok content creator, came up with a hack for creating more space in a fridge for solving this exact problem.

The hack involves stacking bowls on top of each other by placing a metal cooling rack over a full glass bowl on a fridge shelf, providing an additional shelf for storage. You can also use ice buckets to stack food in small, contained sections, which can lead to more fridge space.

Checkered Chef Cooling Rack Use for baking and in your fridge.

Buy Multi-Functional Furniture

Another great way to maximize your storage space is by investing in multi-functional furniture. These pieces not only serve a specific purpose, such as seating or a surface to place drinks, but also have additional storage built in where you can shoes, blankets, books, and more.

Storage ottomans and storage benches are two easy ways to use this hack. These items come in a variety of styles and colors, so you’re guaranteed to find one that works with your home’s aesthetic.

With these viral organizing hacks, you can declutter your living space and streamline your storage. Give them a try and see how they can improve your organizational skills and overall quality of life.