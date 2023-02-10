4.9 Million Bottles of Fabuloso Cleaner Have Been Recalled

Fans of cult favorite cleaner Fabuloso will want to check their pantries. 4.9 million bottles of Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners have been recalled.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the bottles of Fabuloso are under recall due to possible bacterial contamination.

As of press time, no injuries or illnesses have been reported due to the recall, and of the 4.9 million bottles, 3.9 million were never released for sale. However, that still leaves 1.9 million bottles that might be in homes around the United States.

According to the Fabuloso recall website, a preservative was not added to the batches resulting in the possibility of bacterial growth. The specific bacterias place those with weakened immune systems, external medical devices, and underlying respiratory issues at risk of infection that could require medical treatment.

The multi-purpose cleaners were produced between Dec. 13 and Jan. 23 and sold at online retailers like Amazon as well as in stores at Dollar General and Walmart. To find out if your bottle is affected, you can visit the Fabuloso recall website which features a full list of recalled products.

If your item is on the list, take photos of the bottle showing the UPC and lot codes and fill out the form for reimbursement or replacement on the recall website. Then, immediately discard it, but do not empty the bottle before doing so.

If you need a cleaner after discarding your Fabuloso, you can opt for DIY cleaners using vinegar or these simple four-ingredient cleaners.