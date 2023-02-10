We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
This Viral Dyson Vacuum Alternative Is On Sale

Shea Simmons

A person holds up a vacuum to a camera, a woman uses a Tineco vacuum to clean carper, and a woman vacuums a hardwood floor using a Tineco vacuum.
Bianca Henderson/TikTok/Tineco

When it comes to viral vacuums, the Dyson is arguably king. But let’s be honest, that wireless stick vacuum is expensive and well beyond many shoppers’ price range. Thankfully, there’s a Dyson vacuum alternative that has gone viral on TikTok, and it’s markedly cheaper.

The Tineco A11 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum has been cited as a more affordable alternative to the Dyson, and it’s currently on sale for $200 at Amazon.

Content creator Bianca Henderson highlighted the Tineco vacuum on her TikTok explaining that she needed a new vacuum, but she didn’t want to buy a Dyson and she’d “heard bad things about the Dyson.” Enter: Tineco.

@biancaxhenderson

Run!! #fyp #dysonvacuumdupe #amazondupefinds #amazondupesfinds #amazondupemusthave #amazonfind #amazonsale #primedayshowpjparty #primedaydealsdance #primedaydreamdeals #amazon #musthaves #musthave #cleaningtiktok #cleaninghacks #momtok #goldenretriever #goldenretrieverlife #bestvacuum #vacuumtherapy

♬ UNHOLY ALTÉGO REMIX - ALTÉGO

Like the Dyson, the Tineco features a cordless design with a removable hand vacuum. The motor features 120 watts of power and has enough suction to remove both large bits of debris and the hidden dirt sandwiched into your carpet fibers. To ensure that’s the case, there’s even a light at the base of the appliance that allows you to see your floors as you go.

Tineco A11 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Save money and snag a great vacuum.

Amazon

$199.00
$289.99 Save 31%

Don’t worry about holding down a power button, either. There’s a hold option on the power button that allows you to pick up debris without holding onto the trigger. It’s also simple to clean with a quick-empty canister, and there’s even a wall-mount dock for easy storage.

If you’ve been on the hunt for a new vacuum but don’t want to cough up the cash for a Dyson, Tineco’s viral A11 Pet Cordless Stick vacuum might be the answer.

