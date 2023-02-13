From something for golfers to shows for reality addicts, Netflix is giving you variety with its launches this week.

Some of the biggest launches coming out of this week are Full Swing, a documentary meets reality show style series following some of pro golf’s biggest stars alongside their family members. Then, there’s Perfect Match, a reality show that sees some of Netflix’s most popular former reality show contestants return to compete for love.

Of course, that’s not all headed your way. Here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of Feb. 13, 2023.

Jan. 13 Squared Love All Over Again: A journalist and a teacher’s relationship goes through rocky times.

Jan. 14 All the Places: A brother and sister work to mend their relationship. A Sunday Affair: Two friends fall for the same man which tests their relationship. In Love All Over Again: Follow an on and off again relationship in this romantic series. Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry: Comedian Jim Jefferies’ comedy special comes to streaming. Pasión de Gavilanes: Seasons 1-2: Two interwoven families face hardship, and their relationships are tested. Perfect Match: Former Netflix reality show contestants come together to compete for love. Re/Member: Teenagers stuck in a time loop must find the remains of a murder victim to get out.



Jan. 15 NoFilter: A woman leaves school to become an influencer. African Queens: Njinga: This docuseries explores the life of warrior Queen Njinga of Angola. CoComelon: Season 7: The popular kids’ series has a new season on streaming. Eva Lasting: A teenage girl begins attending an all-boys school in 1970s Columbia. Full Swing: Follow the lives of several pro golfers in this hybrid documentary and reality show. The Law According to Lidia Poët: See the story of Italy’s first female lawyer in this fictionalized account. Red Rose: An app makes demands of teens, and if they aren’t complete, there are dangerous consequences.



Jan. 16 47 Meters Down: Uncaged: Divers exploring a sunken city discover its a haven for great white sharks. Ouija: Friends confront their fears after awakening a spirit in a ouija board. The Upshaws: Part 3: The Upshaw family is back for another season.



