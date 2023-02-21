15 Amazon Products That’ll Help You Save Money

Everything costs more today, which means many of us have to rethink the way we are spending our money. For some, it means canceling unnecessary subscriptions, and for others, it’s about recalculating budgets and making difficult decisions.

Because so many of us are looking for fresh ways to save money in the long haul, we thought you might appreciate some of these Amazon products to help stretch your dollar a bit further.

While it might feel counterintuitive to make purchases upfront, many of these products help limit costs over time. Think reusable, rechargeable, and energy efficient!

Home and Kitchen

There are plenty of ways to save money in the home, and a lot of that starts within your kitchen and laundry room. From paper towel usage to everyday plastic waste, there are plenty of reusable options that will help save you money and keep things energy efficient.

Flour Sack Tea Towels

Flour sack tea towels are just what you need to cut down on paper towel use in the home. Because paper towels contribute to the increasing waste problem, using tea towels in their place will help reduce the negative environmental impact. We love that they dry hands well, make efficient cleaning rags, and dry dishes sufficiently, thanks to their high absorbency.

Utopia Kitchen Flour Sack Tea Towels These 100% cotton clothes are machine washable and highly absorbent!

FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer

Vacuum Sealers help stretch the dollar like no other appliance. The best way to make the most out of this handy contraption is by always keeping an eye out for good bulk-buy sales. Even if you didn’t plan on buying chicken breasts one week, grab the family pack if you find a really good deal. Once you get home, seal a few portions and use them up when a good recipe comes up.

FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer Machine Buy in bulk, freeze, and enjoy meals all year round while saving money in the long haul.

Reusable Sandwich Bags

If you find yourself reaching for plastic baggies every day, then you’ll appreciate these environmentally friendly sandwich bags. Whether you have a sandwich to pack or a few little crackers that need to go in the lunch box, these reusable bags will come in handy, no doubt.

Each leakproof baggie in the ten-pack measures 8.66 x 7.76 inches; they are freezer-safe and provide thicker protection than disposable baggies.

Wool Dryer Balls

Replace your chemically-infused liquid softener and pricey dryer sheets with a pack of wool dryer balls. They will speed up dryer-use time while helping you save on your energy bill. Plus, they work like dryer sheets to help reduce that annoying static cling.

Wool Dryer Balls Reduces clothing wrinkles and saves drying time.

Mini Bag Sealer

If you find yourself tossing expensive cereals, chips, and crackers in the trash because they’ve gone stale too quickly, say hello to your new favorite contraption. The mini handheld heated bag sealer will seal then cut the baggie so you can keep your snacks fresh.

Entertainment and Home Living

Beyond the kitchen, you’ll find there are plenty of ways to save money, depending on where you find yourself spending those big bucks. From rechargeable batteries to programmable thermostats, check out some of our favorite money-saving items.

Roku Express

Let’s face it; cable is expensive. Luckily watching your favorite channels and bingeing new series doesn’ have to be, with the help of a Roku Express streaming device. As long as you already have an Echo Dot with Alexa, you’ll have no trouble linking your Roku and connecting all your streaming services, and finding the best available channels, including NBC, ABC, and FOX.

Door Draft Stopper

If you live in a chilly location, you know how annoying a cold draft can be. It brings the temperature of your home down and constantly causes your furnace to go off. Luckily you can keep your heating costs down with a door draft stopper.

The stopper is designed with a durable double-layer fabric that blocks air, light, dust, and pests from entering through any big doorway gaps.

Twin Door Draft Stopper Block that cold air and keep your heating costs down.

LED Lightbulbs

Switching to long-lasting LED lightbulbs will do a lot for your wallet. Not only will you save money on your electricity bill, but they provide more energy efficiency with less heat output.

Battery Charger

If you find yourself constantly purchasing expensive batteries for children’s toys, gaming controllers, and remote controls, then perhaps a battery charger is a good fit for you.

With the energizer charger, you can fully charge either AAA or AA batteries in just 12 hours. Pop them in overnight, and you’ll have ready-to-use batteries by morning. Just keep in mind that a charger won’t work for all batteries — you’ll need rechargeable batteries instead.

Energizer Battery Charger Save money by recharging batteries.

Programmable Thermostat

Here’s the thing about smart programmable thermostats; they will save you money, but only if you are disciplined and use them correctly to your advantage. As long as you take full advantage of the smart thermostat features, you’ll have no problem saving on your heating bill over time.

Google Nest Thermostat Program your thermostat and save big on heating.

On the Go

Once you are out of the house, it’s even easier to spend unnecessary money. From daily iced lattes to frequent takeout lunches, there are lots of places you might find yourself spending money. These products can significantly help avoid unnecessary spending so you can save money instead.

Reusable Grocery Bags

The concept of reusable grocery bags is a fabulous one. They are better for the environment as a green alternative, but because most stores don’t offer plastic, you have to purchase bags every time you forget yours.

Compact reusable grocery bags make it a bit easier to remember them every time. Instead of working with a big wad of grocery bags stuffed into your closet (that you’ll probably forget at home), you’ll appreciate how compact these become when folded down. Just remember to place them in your handbag or backpack after unpacking groceries, so you’ll always have them with you, no matter which store you go to.

Hydro Flask Water Bottle

If you still don’t own a reusable water bottle, then now is the time. Plastic water bottles are no bueno for the planet, but they also cost a lot when you purchase them often. The 24-ounce Hydro Flask water bottle is constructed with TempShield insulation to help keep your water cold all day.

Hydro Flask 24 oz Standard Mouth Water Bottle Save money by filling you Hydro Flask up all day.

Reusable Drinking Glass with Straw

I don’t know about you, but I love my iced coffee every day. Unfortunately, though, the cost of each latte and cold brew adds up. If you’re also addicted to sipping on iced beverages all day, then perhaps a reusable drinking glass, some premade cold brew coffee from the grocery store, and a splash of your favorite creamer will help bring unnecessary costs down.

Cold Brew Coffee Maker

You can even take your money savings one step further by brewing up your own cold brew right from home. You’ll have a barista-quality and refreshingly smooth cold brew made for you without ever heading to any coffee shop with this Mueller cold brew pitcher.

Mueller Cold Brew Coffee Maker Excellent for anyone who buys coffee every day.

A Quality Lunchbox

If you find yourself spending money on takeout on a daily basis, you can cut costs by packing your own lunch instead. Having an insulated lunch box or bag is all it takes to get started, but making meal prep a part of your daily routine will help too. Once you establish new habits, you’ll be on your way to saving big. Select from 17 colors and designs to pick a bag that fits your style.

Insulated Lunch Bag Skipping daily takeout will help save big time!

We hope some of these products will help save you money, but if none of them are a good fit for your lifestyle, we have 15 more Amazon products to help your budget, too.