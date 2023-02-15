We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
8 Things to Make Your Dog Less Messy

| 5 min read
A dog eating, a spray bottle, and another dog eating
Outward Hound/TriNova/Hoki Found

Dogs are amazing companions, but their playful behavior can sometimes make it challenging to keep your home clean and tidy, to say the least. Shedding fur, drooling, spilling water, and food can be a constant source of frustration for many dog owners. That being said, there are many products out there that can make your home a little less messy.

Table of Contents

Spill-Proof Water Bowl
De-Shedding Brush
Food Bowl Mat
Dog Wipes
Paw Washer
Slow Feeder Bowl
Stain-Repellent Spray
Showerhead Attachment

Spill-Proof Water Bowl

A spill proof dog water bowl
URPOWER

Dogs are notorious for splashing and spilling water everywhere, which can create a mess in your home. Investing in spill-proof water bowls can help you avoid the mess caused by splashes and spills.

This bowl can meet your pet’s daily drinking requirements without the need for frequent refills. The anti-spill design, which includes a splash-free rim, floating disk, and anti-slip base, ensures that your floor remains dry and clean, and the separable floating disk and filter element help to keep the water clean and free from dust, dirt, and pet hair.

URPOWER 2L Dog Water Bowl

Avoid splashes all over the floor.

Amazon

$25.99
 

De-Shedding Brush

A purple dog brush
Hertzko

Shedding fur is one of the biggest messes that dogs can create. A de-shedding tool can help you minimize the amount of fur that your dog sheds, thus reducing the mess in your home.

This slicker brush is designed to grab loose undercoat fur and detangle knots. The tiny bristles are great at digging deep into mats and knots without scratching your pet’s skin. When you’re done pulling out fur, dander, and dirt, you can click the button on the back to retract the bristles and easily remove all the hair from the brush.

Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush

Super easy to keep clean.

Amazon

$16.99
$29.99 Save 43%

Food Bowl Mat

A gray mat for dog bowls
Hoki Found

Food mats are an excellent solution for messy eaters. They help to contain spills and crumbs, making it easier to clean up after mealtime.

Food mats also provide a non-slip surface for your dog’s bowl, which can help prevent accidents and spills. This one makes cleanup a breeze, as you can simply rinse it under the sink, wipe it down with a wet cloth, or pop it into the dishwasher.

Hoki Found Silicone Mat

Easy to clean up messes that do occur.

Amazon

$12.95
$16.99 Save 24%

Dog Wipes

Dog wipes
Pogi’s Pet Supplies

Dog wipes allow you to quickly and easily clean your pet’s paws, face, and fur, removing dirt, mud, and other substances that can be tracked into your home. While these won’t take the place of a full bath, they can wipe away mud, dirt, and gunk from your dog’s paws at the doorway.

Regular cleaning with dog wipes can help to maintain your pet’s hygiene, reducing the risk of skin infections, irritations, and other health problems. They can also help to freshen up your pet’s smell, keeping them smelling fresh and clean between baths.

Pogi's Dog Grooming Wipes

Clean dirty paws and ears.

Amazon

$12.99
$14.99 Save 13%

Paw Washer

A dog paw washer
Dexas

If dog wipes aren’t cutting it, try this dog paw washer. This cool device easily cleans dirt and debris from paws without making a mess. Just add water, insert your dog’s paw, and twist the device a few times.

The silicone brushes inside will gently remove dirt and debris for a clean paw. It’s great for people who don’t have a mudroom or are sick of their pets tracking dirt all over the house.

Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner

Stop dirty paws before they get inside.

Amazon

$27.99
 

Target

$27.99
 

Slow Feeder Bowl

A blue dog feeder bowl
Outward Hound

A slow feeder bowl can be an excellent investment for pet owners who are trying to keep their homes clean. By slowing down the eating speed of your dog, it can help to reduce the risk of messes and spills caused by overeating or gulping.

This can help to keep your floors, furniture, and other surfaces cleaner, reducing the need for constant cleaning and reducing the risk of accidents. Not to mention, slow feeder bowls can help to improve your pet’s digestion and reduce the risk of bloat, further contributing to a cleaner and healthier environment for your pup.

Outward Hound Fun Feeder Slo Bowl

Eating slower = less mess.

Amazon

$10.48
$16.49 Save 36%

Stain-Repellent Spray

A spray bottle
TriNova

Keep your home mess-free with a stain-repellent spray that’s perfect for protecting all your furniture, especially the ones that your furry friend spends most of their time on. This spray creates a barrier that will prevent spills from soaking in and leaving a stain.

This spray has no odor and is safe to use around pets. It won’t prevent every mess, but it will help you keep your house significantly cleaner.

TriNova Non-Aerosol Stain Guard

Keep your furniture safe.

Amazon

$19.97
 

Showerhead Attachment

Someone giving a dog a shower
Waterpik

Even if you schedule regular grooming appointments, your dog is going to need to be bathed at home sometimes. Make the process much easier with a special showerhead attachment that will keep you from splashing water all over your bathroom floor.

The long design covers a large area at a time and the pressure penetrates thick fur. It can be attached to showers, sinks, and hoses for easy bathing anywhere.

Waterpik PPR-252 Pet Wand Pro Shower Sprayer Attachment

The easiest way to wash your dog.

Amazon

$48.17
 

Dogs are messy! Make your home a little less chaotic by preventing some of those messes in the first place.

