8 Things to Make Your Dog Less Messy

Dogs are amazing companions, but their playful behavior can sometimes make it challenging to keep your home clean and tidy, to say the least. Shedding fur, drooling, spilling water, and food can be a constant source of frustration for many dog owners. That being said, there are many products out there that can make your home a little less messy.

Spill-Proof Water Bowl

Dogs are notorious for splashing and spilling water everywhere, which can create a mess in your home. Investing in spill-proof water bowls can help you avoid the mess caused by splashes and spills.

This bowl can meet your pet’s daily drinking requirements without the need for frequent refills. The anti-spill design, which includes a splash-free rim, floating disk, and anti-slip base, ensures that your floor remains dry and clean, and the separable floating disk and filter element help to keep the water clean and free from dust, dirt, and pet hair.

De-Shedding Brush

Shedding fur is one of the biggest messes that dogs can create. A de-shedding tool can help you minimize the amount of fur that your dog sheds, thus reducing the mess in your home.

This slicker brush is designed to grab loose undercoat fur and detangle knots. The tiny bristles are great at digging deep into mats and knots without scratching your pet’s skin. When you’re done pulling out fur, dander, and dirt, you can click the button on the back to retract the bristles and easily remove all the hair from the brush.

Food Bowl Mat

Food mats are an excellent solution for messy eaters. They help to contain spills and crumbs, making it easier to clean up after mealtime.

Food mats also provide a non-slip surface for your dog’s bowl, which can help prevent accidents and spills. This one makes cleanup a breeze, as you can simply rinse it under the sink, wipe it down with a wet cloth, or pop it into the dishwasher.

Hoki Found Silicone Mat Easy to clean up messes that do occur.

Dog Wipes

Dog wipes allow you to quickly and easily clean your pet’s paws, face, and fur, removing dirt, mud, and other substances that can be tracked into your home. While these won’t take the place of a full bath, they can wipe away mud, dirt, and gunk from your dog’s paws at the doorway.

Regular cleaning with dog wipes can help to maintain your pet’s hygiene, reducing the risk of skin infections, irritations, and other health problems. They can also help to freshen up your pet’s smell, keeping them smelling fresh and clean between baths.

Paw Washer

If dog wipes aren’t cutting it, try this dog paw washer. This cool device easily cleans dirt and debris from paws without making a mess. Just add water, insert your dog’s paw, and twist the device a few times.

The silicone brushes inside will gently remove dirt and debris for a clean paw. It’s great for people who don’t have a mudroom or are sick of their pets tracking dirt all over the house.

Slow Feeder Bowl

A slow feeder bowl can be an excellent investment for pet owners who are trying to keep their homes clean. By slowing down the eating speed of your dog, it can help to reduce the risk of messes and spills caused by overeating or gulping.

This can help to keep your floors, furniture, and other surfaces cleaner, reducing the need for constant cleaning and reducing the risk of accidents. Not to mention, slow feeder bowls can help to improve your pet’s digestion and reduce the risk of bloat, further contributing to a cleaner and healthier environment for your pup.

Stain-Repellent Spray

Keep your home mess-free with a stain-repellent spray that’s perfect for protecting all your furniture, especially the ones that your furry friend spends most of their time on. This spray creates a barrier that will prevent spills from soaking in and leaving a stain.

This spray has no odor and is safe to use around pets. It won’t prevent every mess, but it will help you keep your house significantly cleaner.

Showerhead Attachment

Even if you schedule regular grooming appointments, your dog is going to need to be bathed at home sometimes. Make the process much easier with a special showerhead attachment that will keep you from splashing water all over your bathroom floor.

The long design covers a large area at a time and the pressure penetrates thick fur. It can be attached to showers, sinks, and hoses for easy bathing anywhere.

Dogs are messy! Make your home a little less chaotic by preventing some of those messes in the first place.