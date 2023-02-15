Get Target’s Best Prices With This Viral Hack

The running joke about Target is that you can’t step foot inside without doing serious damage to your wallet. That’s still probably true thanks to the retailer’s impressive array of quality goods, but there is a clever way to save a bit while you load up your cart.

Target’s price match system not only allows shoppers to price match at both brick-and-mortar and online stores, but it also lets you get refunds on cost differences up to 14 days after purchase.

While some might already be acquainted with Target’s policy, the clever Target shopping hack is going viral thanks to Vivian Tu or Your Rich BFF on Instagram. Tu is known for her financial advice and explainers on the social media platform, and she’s brought some serious shopping knowledge with one of her latest videos.

Tu explained the policy while pretending to be both a customer and a cashier in a clever video, and it’s a pretty simple idea. Target wants to ensure its customers that they’re getting the best price. If a customer can show a current listing at a competitive retailer—Tu gives Walmart as an example—Target will lower its price to match. But it’s so much more than the standard price match found at a multitude of retailers.

Clever Fox Budget Planner Track your savings and spending in this budget planner.

In addition to matching prices in the moment, if you purchase an item and then see it for cheaper elsewhere, you can get the difference refunded if you find it cheaper elsewhere within 14 days. All you need to do is bring your receipt into the store along with proof of the item being cheaper elsewhere. Target will give you back the difference between what you paid and what the cost is at the other retailer. Don’t have a receipt? If you have a Target Circle account and used your rewards, it’ll track your purchases and provide proof of what you bought and at what price.

This applies to a large list of retailers, including online sellers like Amazon. You can find the full list of qualifying competitors on Target’s website.

If you’re a dedicated Target shopper but looking to be more budget-conscious, Tu’s hack is a must-try.