Never Burn Your Fingers On Microwaved Dishes Again

If you’ve ever had to maneuver a pot holder or tea towel around a hot bowl of soup you just microwaved, you know it’s a real pain. Plus, that soup’s splatter is now all over the top of your appliance. Basically, it’s all a mess, but there’s a clever kitchen gadget that can help.

The Duo Cover 3-in-1 Magnetic Microwave Cover is the all-in-one solution you need for hot plates, splatters, and reheating leftovers.

This handy kitchen gadget has gotten some major attention online thanks to a video from content creator @julianna_claire. In one of her more recent videos, the creator showcases an item she called a “genius Amazon kitchen find.” That item is the Duo Cover, and once you see the video, you’ll understand why it’s go an impressive 42,000 likes.

So what’s so special about some silicone? Well, a couple of things, actually, three to be exact. First, the Duo Cover nestles right into the top of your microwave out of the way of any other gadget. Its magnetic top can adhere to any metal microwave, and thanks to its collapsible design, you won’t even notice it. While it’s hanging out on the top of your appliance’s interior, it’s keeping splatters from getting all over the metal.

Then, once you’re ready to use the tool, you’ve got a few ways to do so. First, it acts as a cover for foods like tomato soup or spaghetti which are prone to popping and splattering when heated. When you use the cover, it keeps those splatters firmly inside and not all over the microwave. Then, when done, pick up your hot bowl or plate using the sides of the tool. Thanks to a silicone handle on either side, you won’t burn your fingers.

In addition to preventing splatters and acting as a heat shield, the tool has a built-in steamer at the top. Simply add your water based on the two measurements marked on the tool and never worry about dried-out casserole leftovers again.

If you’re a lover of leftovers, can’t get enough soup for lunch, or just generally use your microwave a lot, this is the Amazon kitchen gadget you didn’t know you needed.