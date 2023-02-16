9 Thriller Novels to Read Until Part Two of ‘You’ Season Four

If you’re a fan of the series You on Netflix, you’ve probably already finished binging the first part of Season 4. While you wait to find out what happens to Joe, get your fix by reading some novels that will keep you on the edge of your seat just like every episode of You. Here are some of our favorite dark, creepy thrillers.
You: A Novel
You may not have known that the Netflix show is based on a novel series. Written by Caroline Kepnes, You follows the story of the first season of the show. Joe Goldberg is a bookstore worker who becomes infatuated with aspiring writer Guinevere Beck. Joe starts to stalk her, using the information he finds on her social media accounts to orchestrate their chance meetings and manipulate her life. The book adds new details that aren't in the show, and is worth a read.
Final Girls: A Novel
Final Girls shares the story of Quincy Carpenter, a survivor of a brutal massacre that claimed the lives of her friends. Quincy is now a member of a group called The Final Girls, along with two other survivors. Despite never having met the other two girls, Quincy has managed to rebuild her life and find a sense of normalcy. However, when the other two Final Girls begin to resurface in her life, things take a dark turn.
All the Missing Girls: A Novel
If you're a fan of suspenseful and unconventional storytelling, All the Missing Girls by Megan Miranda is a book you won't want to miss. This novel is about Nicolette Farrell, who returns to her hometown ten years after her best friend's disappearance, only to be plunged into a shocking new drama. The investigation into her friend's disappearance focused on Nic and her friends, but since then, Nic has left town while the others have stayed. When Nic's younger neighbor goes missing, she works to unravel the truth about her disappearance, revealing shocking truths about her friends, family, and what really happened to her best friend that night ten years ago.
The Silent Patient
The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides is a thrilling psychological mystery that will keep you on the edge of your seat until the very end. The story follows Alicia Berenson, a famous painter who seemingly has the perfect life, until she shoots her husband and never speaks another word. The mystery of her silence captures the public's attention and catapults her into notoriety. Theo Faber, a criminal psychotherapist, is determined to unravel the mystery of Alicia's silence and discovers that he may be on a path to uncovering his own motivations.
The Good Lie
The Good Lie by A. R. Torre is a gripping psychological thriller that explores the minds of killers and the people who try to catch them. The novel follows the story of psychiatrist Dr. Gwen Moore, who is an expert on killers and has spent a decade treating California's most depraved predators. When a high school teacher is identified as the notorious Bloody Heart serial killer, Gwen is asked to create a psych profile of the killer and his victims to help clear his name.
The Perfect Marriage
This story follows Sarah Morgan, a successful defense attorney who must defend her own husband, Adam, when he is accused of murdering his mistress. As Sarah fights to clear Adam's name, she begins to uncover the secrets and lies that have been hiding just beneath the surface of their seemingly perfect marriage. The Perfect Marriage is a great read for anyone who enjoys thrillers.
Cold Cold Heart
Dana Nolan is a young TV reporter who survived a brutal attack by a serial killer. Suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, Dana returns to her hometown in an attempt to rebuild her life, but she finds herself haunted by the disappearance of her childhood friend, Casey Grant. As she delves into the case, Dana begins to question everything she thought she knew about her past and the people she grew up with. With a well-crafted plot and a cast of complex characters, Cold Cold Heart is a psychological thriller that explores the long-lasting effects of trauma and the lengths that people will go to uncover the truth.
Creep
Creep by Jennifer Hillier is a heart-pounding psychological thriller that will leave readers breathless. The novel tells the story of Sheila, a popular psychology professor in Seattle who is hiding a dark secret. When she begins an illicit affair with her young, charming graduate student Ethan, she risks everything to be with him. But when the body of one of Sheila's students is found, and Ethan becomes a prime suspect, the story takes a shocking turn.
Luckiest Girl Alive: A Novel
Ani FaNelli is a successful, glamorous, and engaged young woman who has worked hard to achieve the perfect life. But underneath her polished exterior lies a painful secret that threatens to destroy everything she has built. Luckiest Girl Alive by Jessica Knoll is a compelling and gripping read that delves into the pressures women face to have it all.
If you can’t wait for the final installment of You Season 4, check out these thriller novels in the meantime.