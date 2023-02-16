9 Thriller Novels to Read Until Part Two of ‘You’ Season Four

All the Missing Girls: A Novel

If you're a fan of suspenseful and unconventional storytelling, All the Missing Girls by Megan Miranda is a book you won't want to miss. This novel is about Nicolette Farrell, who returns to her hometown ten years after her best friend's disappearance, only to be plunged into a shocking new drama. The investigation into her friend's disappearance focused on Nic and her friends, but since then, Nic has left town while the others have stayed. When Nic's younger neighbor goes missing, she works to unravel the truth about her disappearance, revealing shocking truths about her friends, family, and what really happened to her best friend that night ten years ago.