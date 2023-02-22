Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined

9/10 ? 1 - Does not work

2 - Barely functional

3 - Severely lacking in most areas

4 - Functions, but has numerous issues

5 - Fine yet leaves a lot to be desired

6 - Good enough to buy on sale

7 - Great and worth purchasing

8 - Fantastic, approaching best-in-class

9 - Best-in-class

10 - Borderline perfection Rating: Price: $80

As winter drag on, the cold seems to settle in for far longer than we would like it to. But why shivering your way through your day when space heaters can warm up your home efficiently and safely. I tested out the Grelife 24-inch Oscillating Space Heater to see if it was up to the toasty task.

Here's What We Like Handy remote control

Light weight for easily moving from space to space

Automatic shut off after 15 hours and tip over protection

ECO mode allows heater to auto-adjust to your space

Unique nightlight feature at the base And What We Don't Only available in black

A bit more expensive than other space heaters on the market

LifeSavvy's expert reviewers go hands-on with each product we review. We put every piece of hardware through hours of testing in the real world and run them through benchmarks in our lab. We never accept payment to endorse or review a product and never aggregate other people’s reviews. Read more >>

Design: Easy to Set Up and Use

Dimensions: 7.48 x 7.48 x 23.62in (18.99 x 18.99 x 59.99cm)

7.48 x 7.48 x 23.62in (18.99 x 18.99 x 59.99cm) Weight: 7.05lbs (3.2kg)

From the moment you slide the Grelife 24in out of the box, it is clear the oscillating space heater is simple to use. With just two pieces to snap on to serve as the base for the heater to rotate on, it took just a matter of minutes to get it up and running.

Because this space heater features PTC heating technology, it warms up quickly and efficiently, especially when compared with older conventional space heaters. It also has a wide rotation, which according to the company, can provide seven feet of heat with a 75-degree oscillating range. I found it to be efficient with heating an average sized bedroom as well as a larger living room space. It really does a nice job of circulating the warm air widely throughout the room you are using it in.

Keep in mind that this space heater does need to be plugged in to an electrical outlet, and the cord is standard length, so that may limit your choices on where you position the heater in any given room.

But the Grelife 24in oscillating space heater is pretty easy to move, whether around a room, or around the home. There is a hidden handle on the back of the heater for easy lifting, and the entire unit weighs just a few pounds.

The heater is only available in black, which is not a huge issue (or that uncommon, for that matter) unless you are looking for an alternate color to be more complimentary for the design of your space.

One of the best features of the Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater is that, with the PTC heating technology, it warmed up my space within a matter of minutes. 1500 watts of power make it faster and more efficient. There are several heating modes, including high power, low power, and ECO mode, which allows you to select a temperature that you desire.

And the control panel, with digital touch technology, was clearly marked and user friendly. The various settings, including the ECO mode that allows the heater to adjust to the needs of the room it is currently operating in automatically, were appreciated.

Safety First: Key Features

Of course, safety is always a huge consideration when purchasing and operating a space heater, especially in your home or shared office environment. Please always use precautions when using a space heater, including making sure the unit is not too close to curtains or furniture.

The Grelife 24in oscillating space heater itself is made of flame-retardant materials and has ETL certification (meaning it is compliant with North American safety standards). And the exterior thermal insulation means that you won’t get burned if you accidentally touch it (though it still should be operated with care). It has protection from overheating, and if the temperature reaches 122-degrees Fahrenheit, the space heater automatically shuts off. The space heater will also automatically turn off if it has been running for more than 15 hours.

This space heater is an especially wise selection for anyone with children or pets in the home. The tip over protection is another element that is highly valued in this product. Anytime this heater would be tipped over (whether from a rambunctious pet, a playing child, or an inadvertent bump), it is set to shut off automatically. It must then be placed upright on a stable surface and manually powered back on to begin heating the space again. The control panel also has a child lock so that curious fingers cannot make any adjustments to the space heater settings.

All of these features can give you peace of mind when looking to add a little warmth to your space.

Added Features: Removable Remote, Eco Mode, and a Night Light

One of the best things about this space heater is that it’s very quiet when operating, especially when set on low. But that’s not the only added bonus to using this particular model to warm up your space.

The ECO mode is a great way to maintain a consistent heat in your space, with the ability to adjust the thermostat between 60- and 90-degrees Fahrenheit. The temperature setting can also be read in either Fahrenheit or Celsius, depending on your preference, simply by holding a couple of buttons on the settings.

There is a memory function on the heater that helps you remember your last setting as well. If you’d like to set the heater to run for a certain amount of time, you can program it to run for anywhere between 1 and 12 hours. This model offers you the opportunity to really customize the kind of heat you want out of your space heater.

The Grelife space heater comes with a very handy remote as another added bonus. Set the heater where you’d like it and then head to your desk chair, reading chair, onto the couch for a movie, or into bed, and you can control the heater from a few feet away. When not in use, it stores neatly into a nook on the top of the space heater.

And perhaps our favorite bonus feature is that the Grelife 24in space heater also features a built-in night light at the base of the tower, which is an excellent surprise. With a few settings depending on how much light is needed in the space, the subtle glow from the space heater as a little one falls asleep, for example, can be welcome and helpful.

Should you buy the Grelife 24in oscillating space heater?

The question of if the Grelife 24in oscillating space heater is worth purchasing mainly comes down to your space needs and how much importance you put on the safety and added features of this particular heater.

Overall, this is highly safety conscious space heater model and is really ideal for anyone with small children and pets in the home. The automatic shutoff when it is tipped over or if it reaches too high of a temperature are key.

All in all, if you have a room that you’d like to warm up a bit during colder weather without breaking the bank, you should absolutely buy the Grelife 24in oscillating space heater.