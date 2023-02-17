Why You Should Put a Coffee Filter in Your Houseplant

If you’re a new plant owner or just haven’t quite gotten your plant care routine down, you already know taking care of your plant babies can be complicated—especially when it comes to properly watering them. Thankfully, there’s a hack for it, and if you’re a coffee drinker, you probably have everything you need already.

Using a coffee filter in your houseplant can help with drainage issues and assist your plant with retaining moisture.

With houseplants, keeping soil in mind when watering is especially important, or you’ll have a dirty mess in your home. All that dirt can easily come flowing through your drainage holes, all over your countertop, and if bad enough, even cause your holes to stop up. Ultimately, this could also lead to root rot and a dead plant. But a coffee filter can help.

Obviously, you can use gravel to prevent this from happening, but if you don’t have any and don’t want to head to the store, a coffee filter works. The thin material allows water to flow through the drainage holes, but the soil is too big and can’t seep through the paper.

When water flows through the filter, some of it will remain behind, creating a small reservoir for your plants to feed on. But don’t worry about your roots rotting in water. The thin paper won’t retail the moisture for long, so there’s no chance of damage.

If you’ve been dealing with a messy plant watering routine or sometimes forget to water your plant, a coffee filter might be your plant baby’s new best friend.