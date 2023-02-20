Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of Feb. 20, 2023

This week, Netflix is dropping a wide array of content. Seriously, there’s a documentary for true crime fans, the return of a hit teen action series, and a new family-friend comedy. See? We told you.

Arguably, the biggest launch this week is Outer Banks‘ third season. Pope, Kie, Sarah, JJ, and John B are all back with their new friend Cleo and chasing after the legendary city of El Dorado. Romance, action, and found family are just a few themes you’ll find in the next season.

Then, there’s Murdaugh Murders: A Souther Scandal, a documentary that will explore the high-profile murder case playing out in court right now. True crime fans are sure to devour it when it debuts.

Whether it’s the kids from the OBX you can’t wait to see or really want a crime doc to pass the time, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of Jan. 20, 2023.

Jan. 20 Operation Finale: Israeli spies attempt to apprehend a notorious Nazi in 1960.

Jan. 22 Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal: Learn more about the murder trial currently playing out in a South Carolina court. The Strays: A woman’s seemingly perfect and privileged life is disrupted when two strangers arrive in her town. Triptych: A woman separated at birth from her two sisters goes on a journey to discover more about her history.



Jan. 23 Call Me Chihiro: A former sex worker begins working at a bento stand and helps patrons feel comforted through the trials of their lives. Outer Banks: Season 3: The Pogues are back and looking for El Dorado.



Jan. 24 Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 5: Your favorite Formula I drivers are back for a new season. Oddballs: Season 2: Bubble-shaped boy James is back and on more odd adventures. Married at First Sight: Season 12: More couples tie the knot and navigate newlywed life in this reality series. Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 2: The Pokémon and their trainers are back.



