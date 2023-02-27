While it might be February at the beginning of the week, March is nearly here. That means Netflix is dropping a ton of new original content as well as some classic films.

This week, fashion lovers are in luck. The second season of Netflix’s Next in Fashion arrives. Hosts Gigi Hadid and Tan France are back as fashion designers compete to be named the next in fashion. Then, there are the classic movies. National Lampoon’s Animal House and Sleepless in Seattle are both making their way to streaming.

Whether you want a classic to rewatch or are excited about new original content, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of Feb. 27, 2023.

Feb. 28 A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou: Comedian Jamie Demetriou walks through life’s stages in this comedy special. American Pickers: Season 15: Collectors travel across America looking for treasures among people’s collections. Too Hot to Handle: Germany: The dating reality series’ German iteration comes to streaming.



March 1 Cheat: Netflix debuts a new quiz show this week. Tonight You’re Sleeping with Me: A woman must choose between her husband and an old boyfriend. Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 2: A war veteran’s work to protect his granddaughter continues. Big Daddy: A lazy law school graduate adopts a kid to impress his girlfriend. Burlesque: Christina Aguilera stars in this musical about a woman trying to make it in Hollywood who performs at a burlesque club. Easy A: After her reputation is called into question, a girl puts on a new personality for her classmates. Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 2: Bladesmiths compete to be the best.



March 1 [Con’t] The Hangover I, II, III: All three movies in the Hangover franchise come to streaming. Little Angel: Volume 2: Sing along to nursery rhymes. Magic Mike XXL: The boys are back in this sequel to Magic Mike. National Lampoon’s Animal House: Two new college students pledge a rowdy fraternity. Open Season: A domesticated grizzly finds himself in the woods before open season. Open Season 2: Boog is back in the second film in this animated series. Out of Africa: A woman travels to Africa to reunite with her husband but falls for another man.



March 1 [Con’t] Rango: A pet chameleon hopes to find his own way in the real world. Seven Years in Tibet: A mountaineer attempt to scale a Himalayan peak. Sleepless in Seattle: A little boy attempts to find his widowed father’s perfect match. Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron: A stallion resists being tamed in this animated film. The Other Boleyn Girl: Natalie Portman and Scarlett Johannson star in this period piece about the famous wife of Henry VIII.



March 2 Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery: Season 2: Two TV technicians avoid being named suspects in a murder. Karate Sheep: Two sheep use karate to protect their flock. Masameer County: Season 2: This series gives a look into life in Saudi Arabia. Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil: This documentary explores the life of killer Michel Fourniret’s wife. Sex/Life: Season 2: The popular and sexy series returns for a second season. This Is Where I Leave You: Siblings return home after their father’s passing and confront their personal relationships.



