This Unexpected Upgrade Could Help Sell Your House

When it comes time to sell a home, you probably know the upgrades that are commonly recommended. Paint your house in neutral colors, make sure it’s clean, and repair any visible issues. But there’s one small but important detail you’re probably missing.

You should upgrade your mailbox before selling your home.

Why the mailbox, though? It’s all part of your home’s curb appeal, and why you might only associate that term with landscaping, you shouldn’t. When it comes to making your home as eye-catching on the outside as possible, your mailbox matters. Not only does it have your house number—something prospective buyers will probably be looking for when they come for a showing or open house—but it’s one of the first signs that your home is in good condition.

When it comes to mailbox upgrades, there are a few simple things you can do. First, paint your mailbox if there is any chipping or rust visible. Obviously, wear and tear is normal thanks to the elements, but if a buyer sees damage to the mailbox first thing, it might impact their view of the home as a whole.

Paint fine or already fixed? On to your house number which can fade, rust, and otherwise degrade over time. You can think of new ones as fancy accessories, and you’ll want them to be eye-catching. Not only will this help a buyer find your home when it’s shown, but it’s a way to add a bit of detail to the box.

Whether you’re simply considering selling or are already in the process of listing, don’t underestimate the small, curb appeal details.