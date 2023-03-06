What Is Prebiotic Soda and Why is Everyone Drinking It?

Have you been surprised to see every health and fitness influencer you follow drinking a lot of soda lately? But if you look closely, they’re not sipping on Coke or Sprite. They’re most likely enjoying prebiotic soda.

But what are prebiotic sodas? These beverages promise many health benefits, but do they really live up to the hype? Here’s what you need to know.

What is Prebiotic Soda?

Prebiotic soda is a type of carbonated beverage that contains prebiotic fibers. Prebiotics are non-digestible fibers that stimulate the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut, which in turn promotes better digestion and overall health. Unlike probiotics, which are live bacteria found in some foods and supplements, prebiotics are not living organisms themselves.

Prebiotic soda typically contains natural sweeteners such as stevia or erythritol, as well as natural flavors and carbonated water. The prebiotic fibers are usually derived from sources such as chicory root, cassava root, or apple cider vinegar. Some of the most popular prebiotic soda brands today are Olipop and Poppi.

Is Prebiotic Soda Good For You?

So why are people choosing prebiotic soda over traditional soda? The main reason is the health benefits. Regular soda is typically loaded with sugar, artificial sweeteners, and empty calories, while prebiotic soda contains good-for-you fiber.

However, Dr. Amy Myers, a medical and functional medicine physician, says that this doesn’t necessarily mean every can of prebiotic soda is healthy.

“​​It is important to check the labels for added sugars, artificial sweeteners or flavors, and additives and preservatives and avoid any brands that include those,” she said.

Dr. Myers also cautions against drinking prebiotic soda if you are sensitive to carbonation. While the health benefits of these drinks can be enticing, they can lead to bloating and gas if you indulge in them too often.

Joni Davis, a fertility expert and the founder of Beli, believes that low-sugar prebiotic drinks can be a great addition to your diet if you are pregnant and looking for something to support your prenatal vitamin.

“It’s a great alternative to traditional prebiotic capsules if you’re having trouble keeping those pills down, and some pregnant people find that fizzy drinks can help alleviate symptoms of morning sickness,” Davis said.

A low-sugar prebiotic soda can also help satisfy your soda cravings if you’re trying to cut back on the sugary drink. These sodas come in a variety of delicious flavors and many taste just as good as the soda you grew up drinking.

If you want to add more prebiotic foods to your diet and aren’t a fan of prebiotic soda, there are many alternatives to the drink. Try incorporating foods into your diet that naturally contain prebiotic fiber, such as apples, asparagus, bananas, leeks, and onions.

You can also take a prebiotic fiber supplement if you prefer.

“Prebiotic Fiber Complete™ is a powder that includes multiple sources of fiber and specific prebiotics to promote optimal digestive health, including organic inulin from Jerusalem artichoke and fructooligosaccharides (FOS) from chicory root,” Dr. Myers said. “It has a neutral flavor to make it perfect for mixing into smoothies or other drinks.”

Why Is Gut Health Important?

Your gut health plays a critical role in maintaining overall health and well-being. It has a significant impact on many different aspects of health, from digestion and nutrient absorption to immune function and mental health.

“​​Your gut is the gateway to health,” Dr. Myers said. “If your gut isn’t healthy, you cannot achieve optimal health.”

A large portion of your body’s immune cells are located in the gut. When your gut is in good health, it lets only good-for-you micronutrients in and keeps all the bacteria inside balanced. But when your gut isn’t healthy, it can let in harmful pathogens and toxins that can lead to you getting sick. Poor gut health has been linked with a variety of health concerns ranging from IBS and arthritis to mood disorders and cognitive dysfunctions.

Within our gut area (the stomach and intestines) is the second-largest network of neurons within our body’s nervous system called the enteric nervous system. This nervous system is very powerful (second only to the central nervous system, and even some scientists are debating that point) and is capable of both receiving information from and giving information to the brain.

It makes sense, then, that your gut produces nearly 95% of your body’s serotonin. Serotonin is often referred to as the “feel-good” neurotransmitter because it is associated with feelings of well-being, happiness, and contentment. If your gut is unhealthy, your body will have a hard time producing serotonin.

If you are having frequent and/or severe gut health or digestive issues, you should visit a healthcare practitioner. This could be a sign of an underlying health condition that may need to be treated by a professional.

However, there are many ways you can support a healthy gut to avoid problems in the first place. Eating a diet rich in fiber, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can help to promote a healthy gut microbiota, as well as drinking plenty of water and getting enough sleep at night.

