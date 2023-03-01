10 Viral Products with Impressive Amazon Dupes

Every week it seems like there’s a new product that everyone is buying. While we love social media for discovering the coolest things out there, the demand that a viral product creates often means that it’s sold out by the time we click on the link. Other times, we fall in love with something only to realize that it’s way out of our budget.

Fortunately, many of the most popular viral products have dupes that are cheaper and more accessible than the original without sacrificing quality. Here are some of our favorites.

Stanley Cup Dupe: Simple Modern Tumbler

The Stanley Cup is the new “it” water bottle, but fans have mixed reviews. Some love the tumbler’s cute design and ability to hold a ton of water, but the price tag has others wondering if it’s worth the money.

While we’re not here to hate on the Stanley Cup, we do think there are other options out there at a better price point. Instead of paying $40 or more for a 40-ounce tumbler with a handle, you can get the Simple Modern 40-ounce Tumbler for $10 less. This water bottle has a similar design to the Stanley Cups, and features a leak-proof lid—something the OGs haven’t mastered yet.

Barefoot Dreams Blanket Dupe: Sanacyna Fluffy Throw

Barefoot Dreams is known for creating the softest, coziest blankets out there. But at almost $100 each, these blankets are definitely a luxury item.

For half the price, you can snag a similar blanket on Amazon. The Sanacyna Fluffy Throw is just as big, just as cozy, and just as stylish as the more expensive option but costs $50 instead. We’re sold!

Always Pan Dupe: Goodful All-in-One Pan

The Always Pan, which debuted in 2019, is a multi-purpose cooking pan designed to replace multiple traditional kitchen tools, such as a frying pan, sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucepan, and more. You can find it in the kitchens of many celebrities and influencers today, but its $145 price tag makes it a harder buy for the average person to justify.

If you like the idea of a multi-functional pan, grab the Goodful All-in-One Pan instead. At $80, this is almost half the cost of the Always Pan but offers the same features. While $80 is still a lot of money, this pan can do the work of many other pots and pans. It may be worth the investment if you’re replacing old kitchen items or starting from scratch.

Goodful All-in-One Pan This pan can replace all your other pans.

Dior Lip Glow Oil Dupe: KYDA Hydrating Lip Glow Oil

Every GRWM video on TikTok lately has featured Dior’s Lip Glow Oil, a product that leaves lips undeniably pretty but costs a whopping $40. Yes, it is Dior, so we’re not surprised, but we also don’t want to spend that much money on lip gloss.

Budget beauty stans everywhere have united and found several affordable alternatives to this makeup product, including the KYDA Hydrating Lip Glow Oil. At only $9 a bottle, this version offers the same results for much less money. It also comes in seven different shades.

Lululemon Align Pant Dupe: Yogalicious Leggings

Lululemon’s Align Pants have been a staple in fitness and athleisure communities for years, but they don’t come cheap. At almost $100, these leggings are high-quality but not attainable for many people.

While it’s hard to find a product that replicates Aligns perfectly, reviewers say that these Yogalicious Leggings on Amazon come surprisingly close. They’re buttery soft and come in a variety of colors. The best part? They’re only $22.

Costco Columbia Jacket Dupe: Kaywide Women’s Fuzzy Fleece Pullover

Last year, Costco has added another cult classic find to its range with a cozy fleece Columbia jacket that blew up on TikTok. The pullover jacket, which came in three different color options and featured a waterproof pocket on the chest, was made from two coordinating shades of sherpa fleece and seemed to sell out everywhere immediately.

Those jackets are nowhere to be found today, but there is an alternative available. The Kaywide Women’s Fuzzy Fleece Pullover features similar sherpa fleece material and design elements like a zippered chest pocket and a half-button neckline. It doesn’t have the color block design, but it retails for only $35, so we’d say it’s a pretty good alternative.

Baggu Crescent Bag Dupe: UIXIZQ Crescent Bag

Brands like Baggu and Uniqlo are bringing back crescent bags in a big way. The Baggu bag is probably the most popular, but costs over $50 and is frequently out of stock.

If you like the look of this casual bag, grab the UIXIZQ Crescent Bag instead. Although this bag is a little smaller than Baggu’s, it also only costs $15 and is quite similar in every other way. It’s large enough to hold the essentials without getting too bulky.

MILK MAKEUP Hydro Grip Primer Dupe: e.l.f. Power Grip Primer

The MILK MAKEUP Hydro Grip Primer is a clear primer that creates a smooth base for makeup application and helps it last up to 12 hours. It is also effective in retaining moisture, giving the skin a more nourished and healthy appearance. It is also, however, $36.

Instead, try e.l.f. Power Grip Primer. By utilizing Hyaluronic Acid, this facial primer with a gel base provides hydration to the skin and a soft-focus effect, resulting in a smoother complexion. It’s basically the same product for much less—you can get it for just $10.

e.l.f. Power Grip Primer A great primer for all skin types.

SKIMS Long Slip Dress Dupe: Verdusa Long Bodycon Dress

The SKIMS Long Slip Dress leaves many people with their jaws on the floor thanks to its curve-enhancing effect. But this dress, which will cost you $80, isn’t something everyone wants to splurge on.

Fortunately, Amazon has a more affordable, highly-rated alternative. The Verdusa Long Bodycon Dress looks just like the SKIMS option, but will only run you $30. It also comes in 17 different colors and five different sizes.

Dyson Airwrap Dupe: IG INGLAM MegaAIR Styler

Everyone was asking for a Dyson Airwarp this Christmas, thanks to its popularity on TikTok. While this multi-functional tool offers perfect blowouts every time, it also costs (gulp) $600. No shame if you splurged on it yourself, but that’s definitely out of budget for most people.

While $220 is still a lot of money, it’s much less than $600 and still promises a high-quality product worth investing in. The IG INGLAM MegaAIR Styler features a powerful motor that produces a strong airflow, reducing the time needed for styling and protecting your hair from heat damage by utilizing cold, low, and medium air temperatures instead of hot. You can also customize the tool’s airflow with its three-speed settings (low, medium, and high), allowing you to achieve various hairstyles.

