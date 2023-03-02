When Does Allergy Season Start?

The weather is starting to warm, and for a lot of people, that’s excellent news. But allergy sufferers are likely already dreading the move into spring. But when does allergy season actually start?

If you want to make plans for your sniffling nose, the time is now. Allergy season can begin as early as February, but technically, there is no true “allergy season.”

We know that sounds odd, but there’s an explanation. Allergy season as a whole isn’t real because from spring through fall, there are different airborne allergens that can devastate those who are sensitive to them. We know that sounds depressing, but it’s not as terrible as it sounds.

Spring allergy season begins as early as February in some states, and during this time, tree pollen tends to trigger allergies early in the season while grass pollen pops up later. Then, that same grass pollen intensifies during summer allergies, and near the end, ragweed season starts. Ragweed is arguably one of the most common allergens, and it extends all the way through November.

So, sure, there are allergy “seasons,” which can be differentiated based on allergen type, but it never really ends so much as changes. There’s a brief reprieve for most people in December and January, but allergy season as a whole runs from February through November.

As for why certain seasons seem worse than others—spring is notorious for allergies—it’s all about those aforementioned allergens. Tree pollen is most common in spring and less common in fall. Therefore, someone who experiences allergies in spring might not have as severe symptoms in the fall.

If you’re starting to feel sniffly, yes, it’s already allergy season, but you know the saying “You don’t have to get ready if you stay ready?” That’s basically what you should do from February through November.