Do You Need to Clean Your Vacuum?

Shea Simmons is the Assignments Editor at LifeSavvy. Previously, she worked as a freelance writer with a focus on beauty and lifestyle content. Her work has appeared in Bustle, Allure, and Hello Giggles. Read more...

A person vacuums a carpet rug in a living room.
Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock.com

Most of us vacuum our homes as part of a weekly cleaning routine, but should cleaning your vacuum itself be part of that chore list? Apparently, yes, you do need to clean your vacuum.

Cleaning your vacuum can help improve its efficiency, prevent the spread of bacteria and mold, and keep it running well longer.

But how often do you need to clean it? That depends on a few factors, including how often you use it and what you’re cleaning. According to Real Simple, you should clean the brushes and bristles after every single use. While that seems like a lot, hair and strings can become lodged into the brush making it harder and harder to clean as time goes on. Plus, think about those bristles. They’re vacuuming up god only knows what from your floor. To prevent the spread of germs, just spray them down with a disinfectant.

As for vacuum deep cleaning, that can be a bit more spaced out. You should check the filters monthly, rinsing them clean with water and allowing them to sit out to dry completely. Then, every 12-18 months, you’ll want to completely disassemble your vacuum for a full-fledged deep clean.

During this time, you’ll disinfect and soak any removable, washable parts like the canister and attachments. Then, use a can of compressed air to get rid of any dust and debris you might not be able to access easily. Allow everything to dry completely, reassemble your vacuum, and you’re good to go for another year.

If cleaning your vacuum isn’t on your spring cleaning checklist, we’re sad to say that we’ve got one more task to add to it—but hey, your house will just be that much cleaner.

