Sure, Netflix’s beginning-of-the-month drop has happened and fewer things are debuting this week, but that doesn’t mean there are not some exciting launches coming subscribers’ way.

This week, there are two major releases. The first is the second part of You Season 4 which sees roles reversed on good old Joe as he tries to live a new life in the United Kingdom. Speaking of the United Kingdom, hit British crime drama Luther is back with a feature—Luther: The Fallen Sun—which follows the titular, disgraced detective as he seeks out a dangerous killer.

If you’re looking for something to watch while prepping for spring cleaning, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of March 6, 2023.

March 6 Ridley Jones: Season 5: Ridley and her friends are back to protect the Museum of Natural History.

March 7 World War Z: Brad Pitt stars in this film about a zombie-creating virus.



March 8 Faraway: After inheriting a house on an island, a woman rediscovers herself. MH370: The Plane That Disappeared: This documentary explores the disappearance of Malaysian Airlines Flight 370.

March 9 You: Season 4 Part 2: Roles are reversed for Joe in the second half of this hit series.



