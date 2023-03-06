We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of March 6, 2023

Shea Simmons @heysheashea
| 1 min read
Idris Elba stars in Luther: The Fallen Sun on Netflix.
Idris Elba stars in Luther: The Fallen Sun on Netflix. Netflix/YouTube

Sure, Netflix’s beginning-of-the-month drop has happened and fewer things are debuting this week, but that doesn’t mean there are not some exciting launches coming subscribers’ way.

This week, there are two major releases. The first is the second part of You Season 4 which sees roles reversed on good old Joe as he tries to live a new life in the United Kingdom. Speaking of the United Kingdom, hit British crime drama Luther is back with a feature—Luther: The Fallen Sun—which follows the titular, disgraced detective as he seeks out a dangerous killer.

If you’re looking for something to watch while prepping for spring cleaning, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of March 6, 2023.

  • March 6
    • Ridley Jones: Season 5: Ridley and her friends are back to protect the Museum of Natural History.
  • March 7
    • World War Z: Brad Pitt stars in this film about a zombie-creating virus.

  • March 8
    • Faraway: After inheriting a house on an island, a woman rediscovers herself.
    • MH370: The Plane That Disappeared: This documentary explores the disappearance of Malaysian Airlines Flight 370.
  • March 9
    • You: Season 4 Part 2: Roles are reversed for Joe in the second half of this hit series.

  • March 10
    • The Glory Part 2: A girl bullied in high school continues her quest for revenge.
    • Have a Nice Day!: A retired radio host works at a grocery store to save money in order to win back the love of his life.
    • Luther: The Fallen Sun: Idris Elba is back as the disgraced detective attempts to catch a cyber-based killer.
    • Outlast: Survivalists compete for survival in the Alaskan wilderness.
    • Rana Naidu: A man works as a problem solver for the rich, but when his father is released from prison, his life gets complicated.
