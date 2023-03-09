This Viral Kindle Stand Makes Reading in Bed So Easy

If you’re an avid reader, how great a Kindle can be. Your books are delivered instantly, you can access a new book at any time, and it’s travel-friendly. But if you often read in bed, a Kindle can become cumbersome. Thankfully, TikTok has the answer.

There is a viral Kindle stand that allows you to read hands-free in bed—or anywhere else in your home.

Readers everywhere are losing it over this Kindle stand. Content creator @bookshanreads shared the life-changing reading setup on TikTok, but they are far from the only creator showcasing the product. Once you see the videos, it’s hard to deny how comfy, and cozy the setup looks.

This gooseneck stand can attach to your bed, desk, or table, and it allows you to clip in your Kindle for easy viewing. This setup gives you the opportunity to devour your books hands-free while you enjoy a warm cup of coffee or take notes. Just imagine all the cozy nights at home, all with the constant guarantee that you can have a comfy, easy-to-read experience.

While you will need to tap your screen to flip pages, the tool makes reading so much easier. Hold a cup of tea in one hand and flip pages with the other. If you happen to use the Kindle app on another device—like an iPad—or frequently play a Nintendo Switch, the stand can be adjusted to fit other devices.

If you want to make your experience even more hands-free, pair your stand with an easy-to-use ring that lets you flip Kindle pages without lifting a finger. Your to-be-read list won’t know what hit it!