Is Costco Vodka Really Grey Goose?

It’s no secret that Costco’s Kirkland Signature vodka is a customer favorite. The taste and affordability make it incredibly popular. In fact, it’s so good that a rumor began that Costco vodka is actually Grey Goose.

But is it true? Is Costco’s Kirkland Signature vodka Grey Goose? Unfortunately, this rumor is false, but there are several other Costco-branded items that are made by recognizable names.

Grey Goose debunked the Costco rumor itself, so that myth can be put to bed. But in a recent viral video, TikTok content creator @ecommjess detailed some of the many beloved brands that make do make Kirkland’s Signature products. For example, Bumble Bee Tuna makes Kirkland’s Albacore Solid White Tuna, Duracell makes Kirkland’s signature batteries, and Huggies Diapers makes Costco’s signature diapers.

While sure, you might not be getting Grey Goose, there’s a good chance some of your other staple items from the brand are made by major brand names. While LifeSavvy reached out to Costco for comment on the viral TikTok as well as comment on the above items and their manufacturer, Costco management had no comment.

Will we ever really know who makes what at Costco? Maybe not, but the affordability and quality of Kirkland products are pretty undeniable no matter who makes them. If you’re a Costco devotee, go ahead and keep buying your Kirkland Signature goods, but next time you go, be sure to also look for these signs that some of those items might be on sale.