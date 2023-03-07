We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
Is Costco Vodka Really Grey Goose?

| 2 min read
Boxes of Costco brand vodka are lined up in a store.
ZikG/Shutterstock.com

It’s no secret that Costco’s Kirkland Signature vodka is a customer favorite. The taste and affordability make it incredibly popular. In fact, it’s so good that a rumor began that Costco vodka is actually Grey Goose.

But is it true? Is Costco’s Kirkland Signature vodka Grey Goose? Unfortunately, this rumor is false, but there are several other Costco-branded items that are made by recognizable names.

Grey Goose debunked the Costco rumor itself, so that myth can be put to bed. But in a recent viral video, TikTok content creator @ecommjess detailed some of the many beloved brands that make do make Kirkland’s Signature products. For example, Bumble Bee Tuna makes Kirkland’s Albacore Solid White Tuna, Duracell makes Kirkland’s signature batteries, and Huggies Diapers makes Costco’s signature diapers.

@ecommjess

Did you know this?! 🤯 #savemoney #personalfinance #money #moneytips #costco #lifehack #shopping #greenscreen

♬ Rumor - Lee Brice

While sure, you might not be getting Grey Goose, there’s a good chance some of your other staple items from the brand are made by major brand names. While LifeSavvy reached out to Costco for comment on the viral TikTok as well as comment on the above items and their manufacturer, Costco management had no comment.

Will we ever really know who makes what at Costco? Maybe not, but the affordability and quality of Kirkland products are pretty undeniable no matter who makes them. If you’re a Costco devotee, go ahead and keep buying your Kirkland Signature goods, but next time you go, be sure to also look for these signs that some of those items might be on sale. 

Abbey Ryan is a storyteller, preferably of stories in written form. Across the 5 years of her professional writing career, her work has been featured in The Chicago Tribune, Amazon, The Medical News Today, and more. When she's not writing (which is rare), she's likely traveling, painting, or on the hunt for a good snack. Read Full Bio »
LifeSavvy is focused on a single goal: helping you make the most informed purchases possible. Want to know more?