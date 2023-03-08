Giveaway: VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier

We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
Front of VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier
Hannah Stryker / LifeSavvy

With spring on the horizon, grabbing an air purifier will help with allergies within your home. If you’re in the market for one, you’re in luck because this week, LifeSavvy is giving away a VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier!

LifeSavvy gave the VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier an 8 out of 10 rating in its review and had nothing but good things to say about the home appliance:

If you’re looking for an air purifier to use in a bedroom, an office, a den, or another smaller room, this unit could save you money and makes a stylish addition to a space.

To enter the giveaway, click on the button below and sign up for the LifeSavvy newsletter. That’s it! And if you’re already a subscriber, all you need to do is visit the page to be automatically entered to win.

The giveaway is open to anyone in the United States and is 18 years or older. A winner will be randomly selected at 12pm ET on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, and we’ll reach out by email to get their mailing address.

Enter Giveaway
