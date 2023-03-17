What Is the 3-2-1 Workout Method?

Finding time to work out, or even knowing which type of workout is right for you, can be a little overwhelming. So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that there’s a simple workout method going viral on TikTok.

The 3-2-1 workout method takes an organizational approach to your weekly workouts. The best part? It’s not just a fitness fad or exercise trend. It’s a method that makes it easy to stick with a routine and see results.

The 3-2-1 workout uses a simple formula to get you through a week of exercise. It suggests doing three days of strength training, two days of Pilates, and one day of cardio. If you’ve seen the method circulating on TikTok or across other social media platforms, you might have seen variations. Some people prescribe two cardio workout days and only one Pilates day, while others suggest you can replace Pilates altogether with another low-intensity exercise.

The appeal of this method isn’t necessarily what type of workouts you’re doing—it’s the structure it provides. The workout schedule lets you plan and prepare ahead of time for exactly what you’ll be doing each day. Plus, it switches up the type of exercises you’re doing so your body never gets “used” to one type of work. You’re less likely to plateau, and you’ll have an easier time reaching your fitness goals.

The 3-2-1 workout method helps to build muscle, tone, boost stamina, and can even help to lose weight when you combine it with a healthy diet. Plus, you get a full day of rest and recovery as a bonus!

If you’ve been struggling to find a fitness routine that works for you, consider this method and you’ll quickly see why it’s so popular.