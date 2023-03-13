Another week, another batch of new Netflix releases. This time, there’s a great blend of originals and classic films.

One of the most anticipated releases is likely the second season of Shadow and Bone. The series is adapted from novels by Leigh Bardugo, and the second season sees Alina Starkov, the Sun Summoner, continue her quest to destroy the nightmarish fold—an expansive area of pitch darkness filled with monsters.

Of course, Shadow and Bone isn’t the only thing coming this week. You’ll also find documentaries, action films, and more. Pull up your account and get ready to add things to your queue because here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of March 13, 2023.

March 14 Ariyoshi Assists : Host Ariyoshi switches roles with guests. Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle: The comedian’s special comes to streaming.

March 15 The Law of the Jungle: Contestants compete with one another to survive in the jungle. Money Shot: The Pornhub Story: Explore the history of Pornhub in this documentary.



March 16 The Chronicles of Riddick: A galactic criminal might be the only person who can stop an army of warriors. Kick-Ass 2: Hit Girl is formed to retire, and Kick-Ass joins up with amateurs. Pitch Black: After a crash landing on a planet, a man finds out a total eclipse is coming and flesh-eating monsters with it. Riddick: The third film in the Riddick series comes to Netflix. Shadow and Bone: Season 2: Alina Starkov continues her fight against the Darkling and the Fold. Still Time: A workaholic finds himself jumping forward in time and starts to desire slowing down.



March 17 Dance 100: Choreographers compete for a $100,000 prize. In His Shadow: After their father dies, two brothers find themselves at odds. Maestro in Blue: A musician travels to an island during the pandemic to set up a festival.



