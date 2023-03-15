11 Viral Products You Won’t Regret Buying

In today’s fast-paced world, it’s not uncommon to come across products that claim to be the next big thing. However, not all items live up to their hype. To help you sort through the clutter and find the best of the best, we’ve compiled a list of 10 viral products that you won’t regret buying.

Owala Water Bottle

Even if you have a Hydroflask and Stanley Cup already, you won’t regret getting the Owala water bottle. This product has gone viral on TikTok recently and deserves all the hype. Double-wall insulation keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours while a protective push-to-open lid keeps the spout clean from nasty germs. You’ll also find a discreet carrying loop for convenience and a spout that allows you to drink through the built-in straw or take a swig by tilting the bottle back.

Rechargeable Candle Lighter

If you’re looking for a versatile and rechargeable candle lighter, the VEHHE Candle Lighter is a great choice. Its windproof design makes it ideal for outdoor use, and the safety features such as the automatic power cutoff and safety lock design make it a great option for families with children. Plus, its USB rechargeable lithium-ion battery ensures long-lasting use and the lighter set includes a USB charging cable and product instructions for added convenience.

VEHHE Candle Lighter Great for lighting candles that have burned down.

Face Ice Roller

A face ice roller is an excellent (and affordable) investment for anyone looking to improve their skincare routine. The cold temperature of the ice roller can help to reduce puffiness and inflammation, making it perfect for use after a long day or after exercising. It also helps to increase circulation and promote lymphatic drainage, leaving your skin looking brighter and more refreshed.

Ice Roller for Face and Gua Sha Facial Tools Even if you're not normally into beauty tools, you'll find this to be relaxing and satisfying to use.

Scrub Daddy Sponges

Scrub Daddy sponges have been around for a while, but the brand took the internet by storm last year. Their unique texture changes with the temperature of the water, allowing them to be soft and gentle for delicate surfaces and firm for tougher scrubbing jobs. And with their cute smiley face design, Scrub Daddy sponges are just fun to have around the kitchen.

Fullstar All-in-1 Vegetable Chopper

If you’re in the market for a vegetable chopper, the Fullstar All-in-1 Vegetable Chopper is one of the best options out there. With five interchangeable blades and an adjuster dial, this kitchen gadget offers unparalleled functionality for all your slicing, grating, and chopping needs. This device makes it easy to chop onions, potatoes, vegetables, and more into small pieces in a single step.

Product Trend Battery Organizer

Tired of searching for batteries in your junk drawer? The Product Trend Battery Organizer is a game-changer. With space for up to 100 batteries of all types and sizes, including a compartment for button cell batteries, you’ll never have to worry about them rolling around again. Plus, the included battery tester helps you instantly test each battery’s charge. With the ergonomic handle and wall-mounted option, it’s easy to transport or store all the batteries in your home.

Battery Pro Organizer and Tester Perfect for organizing all those batteries in your junk drawer.

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover

If you’re a pet owner who is constantly battling with pet hair, then the ChomChom Pet Hair Remover might be just what you need. With thousands of 5-star reviews on Amazon, this roller for pet hair is perfect for keeping your clothes and home fuzz-free. It works wonders on furniture, upholstery, and anything riddled with fur, making grooming on the go a breeze.

Avocado Saver

Avocados are expensive and they go bad fast. Wasting half an avocado every week can really eat into your grocery budget. You aren’t alone in your avocado frustrations, which is why the avocado saver was invented. This handy tool protects the flesh of the avocado and keeps it green until you’re ready to eat the other half.

GDREAMT Silicone Ice Cube Trays

Looking for a fun and functional way to upgrade your ice cube game? Look no further than the GDREAMT Silicone Ice Cube Trays. Made from safe, non-toxic materials and featuring quick and flexible ice removal, these trays are perfect for everything from water to soup to baby food. And with stackable and removable lids, your freezer will stay neat and organized.

Ice Cube Trays with Lids Much easier to use than plastic trays.

The Pink Stuff

The Pink Stuff was all over cleaning TikTok last year. This versatile and effective paste cleaner can tackle a wide range of tough stains and messes without causing damage. Its unique formula is gentle on surfaces yet powerful enough to remove dirt, grime, and even burnt-on food. With its attractive pink color and mild scent, The Pink Stuff will add a touch of fun to your cleaning routine.

The Pink Stuff Clean everything safely and efficiently.

SZELAM Digital Clock

The SZELAM Digital Clock seems to be in the homes of every influencer out there. While that isn’t a reason in itself to buy something, this clock is worth the money. Its cute, minimalistic design will fit into any room and it serves as a makeup mirror when the screen is turned off. It also features dual USB ports for all your charging needs.

Not all viral products are worth the hype, but these ones are. From functional water bottles to great cleaning tools, you won’t regret purchasing these useful items to make your life easier.