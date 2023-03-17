Coke Is the Answer to Your Garage’s Oil Stains

While garages aren’t necessarily known for being “clean”, no one wants to see their garage floor covered in grease and oil stains. But, if you’ve been looking up how to get rid of oil stains and coming up short, you’re not alone.

Here’s a hack you might not have heard of before—cleaning the oil stains from your garage with a can of Coke.

Yes, you can “spill” on purpose and clean the stains from the floor all at once. But, how does it work, exactly? What’s the secret ingredient in your favorite fizzy drink that performs double duty as an effective cleaner?

It’s the phosphoric acid in Coke that’s doing the dirty work. Pour a room-temperature can of Coca-Cola on your toughest oil stains, and the phosphoric acid will literally eat away at the surface of the concrete, getting rid of the oil. You can move it along by using a bristle brush on the stain after pouring the Coke over it and leaving it to soak overnight.

The next day, simply blot the area with a clean rag, and your pesky oil stains should be gone.

If you’re sipping a can of Coke (or Diet Coke!) and starting to worry about what that same phosphoric acid might be doing to you, don’t be afraid to take another sip. Phosphoric acid is made from phosphorous, which is a natural mineral found in many foods. Coca-Cola only adds a small amount to its beverages, so you don’t have to worry about any harmful effects when you crack open a can or bottle.

Garage cleaning doesn’t have to be a big chore. In fact, it can be pretty “sweet” when you use this hack. Give Coke a try on your toughest oil stains, and you might end up stocking your fridge more often.