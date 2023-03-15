We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
Why You Shouldn’t Be Using Detergent to Clean Your Car

A man washes his car's tires while the car's body is covered in soap suds.
If you’re a do-it-yourselfer when it comes to car washes, then you want to know a few basics before tackling the job head-on. However, you don’t want to damage your car in the process of taking care of it, and there’s one surprising way you might be doing just that.

Most of us reach for the soap products—like dish and laundry detergent—we already have under our sinks. If that’s you, stop right now. You should never use household soaps or detergents on your car.

Hand soap, dish soap, glass cleaner, and laundry detergent do an amazing job cleaning what they were designed to clean: household items. However, these products are made to degrease and deeply clean fabric. They aren’t formulated to clean automotive paint and can easily strip the protective wax on your car.

Save yourself from a big headache and purchase car cleaning products that are designed specifically for exterior use on a car. Car washing detergents are manufactured with milder chemicals, making them safe to use on automotive paint. Use a soft cloth or sponge to clean your vehicle and don’t use anything rough or scratchy when scrubbing.

If you’re looking for the perfect setup for your at-home car washes, make sure you check out our list of the best car washing kits.

