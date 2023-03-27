You’re Skipping a Step Making Your French Press Coffee

Making French press coffee is a great way to slow things down and enjoy the rich, full-bodied taste of your favorite blend. Knowing how to use a French press is relatively easy, but you could be missing an important step that will give your coffee an even better flavor.

You should stir your brew before you plunge.

When you pour boiling water over the grounds in your French press, they’ll rise to the top. Most people wait a minute or so for the water to saturate the grounds and for the coffee to “bloom.” After that time, you use the plunger to push the grounds to the bottom and enjoy your steaming cup of liquid caffeine.

BAYKA French Press Coffee Maker Stir and plunge for the perfect cup of joe.

For a better result, try stirring the grounds before you plunge. Pour your water as usual, let the grounds bloom for a minute, then gently stir with a spoon. This simple step ensures that no grounds are missed. It will break them up a bit more so there are no “dry spots”. You’ll get the full bloom of the coffee, which can enhance both flavor and aroma.

Once you’ve stirred the grounds, let them settle again for a minute or two, and plunge as you normally would. It’s a simple step that only takes a few extra seconds of work but can make a big difference when it comes to your morning cup of joe.

If you’re using a French press every day, you’re probably already pretty serious about your coffee. Make sure you’re getting the most out of it by including this step in the brewing process.