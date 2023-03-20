Netflix has a ton of content. That’s no secret, but this week, the streaming service is giving you a smattering of pretty much everything it has to offer—and it’s good.

Two of the biggest launches this week are on opposite sides of the entertainment world (and that’s a good thing). First, there’s The Night Agent, the story of an FBI agent tasked with answering phone calls for a top-secret investigative unit. When the phone finally rings, he’s pulled into much more than he imagined. Then, there’s Love Is Blind. Yes, the reality dating series is back for its fourth season, and there’s sure to be just as much drama and romance as ever.

Whether you’re seeking a political thriller or a little reality romance, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of March 20, 2023.

March 20 Carol: A photographer meets an elegant woman in a department store and the two begin a complex romance. Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 7: Gabby and her cats are back for adventures in her dollhouse.

March 21 We Lost Our Human: Help a cat and a dog through a multiverse in this interactive kids’ series.



Play Video

March 22 Invisible City: Season 2: Magical beings and humans continue to clash in the second season of this supernatural series. The Kingdom: Season 2: The story of an Argentinian televangelist turned politician continues. Waco: American Apocalypse: Follow the story of cult leader David Koresh and his stand-off with the government in Waco, Texas.



Play Video

March 23 Johnny: When sent to a hospice after being convicted of a crime, a man strikes up a friendship with a priest. The Night Agent: An FBI agent becomes embroiled in a conspiracy all because of a phone call.



Play Video